Auckland Reactor progeny hit $624,936

Boom young pacer Chase Auckland seen here was the first Auckland Reactor colt sold at the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka for $45,000

Auckland Reactor is currently third on the harness racing three-year-old sires list in New Zealand with $341,698 in progeny earnings to date with 24 starters, nine winners and 48 qualifiers from 141 registered foals.

This Thursday, Auckland Reactor star three-year-old boom pacer Chase Auckland returns to the track in preparation for the upcoming Great Northern Derby in Auckland in three weeks time.

With a unbeaten record of seven starts for seven wins ($255,179) and with a 1:52.2 mile rate over 1950 metres registered against his name, much is anticipated of this son of Auckland Reactor on his return to the track. It has been six weeks since he last raced. Chase Auckland is the first Group 1 winner produced by Auckland Reactor in New Zealand.

Two other colts by Auckland Reactor, both nominated for the New Zealand Derby, to impress are recent first start winner Jazzy Star (1:55.8 mile rate) and Ardtoo winning his last two starts.

In Australia Auckland Reactor was the leading first season sire for 2016/2017 season. He had 115 foals for 10 winners including a Group 1 winner Gold Reactor from his first crop. Gold Reactor won a $100,000 Queensland Final. Another filly to impress recently winning by large margins and winning her last three starts is Soho Burning Love 1:52.6. ​Auckland Reactor has already left a two-year-old filly winner in Australia from his second crop ( Cap In Hand , 1:59.7 - one start) from four starters to date.

In summary Auckland Reactor (Mach Three) has bred two Group 1 winners from his first crop current three-year-olds, has progeny earnings of $624,936, has bred 24 individual winners to date and 83 qualifiers or starters to date and remember that the three-year-old season is just getting underway.

There are only 12 yearlings by Auckland Reactor at the New Zealand Sales this week, four colts and a filly in the main sales and two colts and five fillies in the supplementary sale and they should be much sort after by the discerning buyer.

At the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka, in Auckland this Monday February the 12th, Auckland Reactor only has the one colt for sale, Lot 99 and what a stunner he is. Out of the very good race mare Impish this colt is called Crackator and he is a half-brother to seven winners including the very good mare The Fascinator 10 wins ($155,162). This colt is closely related to the promising three-year-old King Of Swing ($236,244).

Lot 99 - Crackator (Bay colt Auckland Reactor - Impish - Falcon Seelster)

At the New Zealand Premier Sale in Christchurch on Tuesday and Wednesday( the 13th and 14th of February), Auckland Reactor is represented by three colts and one filly.

The first colt is Lot 238, One Of Them, and he is an outstanding individual (you be the judge) and a chestnut colt to boot from the Studholme Park draft and just look at him he just oozes with class. He is a half-brother to nine individual winners and is closely related to recent Inter Dominion starter Code Black 1:50.8 ($213,535).

Lot 238 - One Of Them (Chestnut colt) Auckland Reactor - Rafiki - New York Motoring

The second colt is Lot 244, Roscoe Bromac from the Bromac Lodge draft and he is from the Falcon Seelster mare Romancing Bromac. Roscoe Bromac is her third foal and is a half-brother to the promising Victorian pacer Romeo Bromac (4 wins to date). This colt is closely related to Code Black ($1,026,623), Naughty But Nice ($1,062,107) and a host of other top winners in North America.

Lot 244 - Roscoe Bromac (Bay colt) Auckland Reactor - Romancing Bromac - Falcon Seelster

This next yearling a filly by Auckland Reactor is probably one of the best bred Auckland Reactors at the sales this year and the only filly by Auckland Reactor at the sales this year in New Zealand. It is Lot 250 Red Envy and she is a half-sister to six winners all good horses. Red Envy is from a half-sister to super mare Sparks A Flyin, 2000/2001 3yr old 'Pacing Filly Of The Year' who in turn has left several winners including the very good Bettor's Fire ($557,430) .

Lot 250 - Red Envy (Chestnut filly) Auckland Reactor - Sparks Under Fire - Fake Left

Another super looking colt, this is the last colt for sale by Auckland Reactor, at this years New Zealand Premier Sale and it is Lot 323, Willie Go West and he is from the Studholme Park draft. Willie Go West is the first colt from the Bettor's Delight mare Bettor Go. This modern pedigree gives this colt more than a serious chance to make it as a top young race horse.

Lot 323 - Willie Go West (Bay colt) Auckland Reactor - Bettor Go - Bettor's Delight

In the Supplementary Sale there are two colts and five fillies for sale.

Lot 437 - Falcon Reactor (brown filly) Auckland Reactor - Ask Me Falcon - Falcon Seelster

This filly is the second foal of its dam a Falcon Seelster mare who is from a sister to the 1982/1983 4yr old 'Pacer Of The Year' Our Mana 20 wins with $331,900 in the bank. (No photos or videos available for this filly).

Lot 439 - Chemeia (bay filly) Auckland Reactor - Alcheringa - Dream Away

This filly is a three-quarter sister to the very good Mach Three mare (Famous) Alchemist ($322,869).

Lot 447 - Crystal Belle (bay filly) Auckland Reactor - Belle Elect - Life Sign

This Auckland Reactor filly is a half-sister to two winners and is from Belle Elect a daughter of the brilliant 2000/2001 two-year-old 'Pacing Filly Of The Year' and 'Pacer and Harness Horse Of The Year' Elect To Live . Belle Elect is a half-sister to the top young horses Gotta Go Harmony (two-year-old 'Pacing Filly Of The Year') and Gotta Go Cullect now a decent stallion at stud.

Lot 460 - Milly Mercedes (brown filly) Auckland Reactor - Ella Sue - Elsu

This filly is from a mare by champion race horse Elsu ($2,083,352) called Ella Sue who won over $100,000 and was Group placed.

Lot 461 - Crusada (bay colt) Auckland Reactor - Curve - Courage Under Fire

Crusada is the second foal and first colt from the race winning Courage Under Fire mare Curve and this colt looks like he will go early. From the family of multiple Group 1 winners including Sly Flyin ($817,956), Smiling Shard ($757,492), Pemberton Shard ($225,212) and last year's good two-year-old Mach Shard.

Lot 463 - Mighty Reactor (bay colt) Auckland Reactor - Elite Lass - Live Or Die

Mighty Reactor is the last colt for sale at these New Zealand yearling sales. He is from a race winning Live Or Die mare Elite Lass who in turn is a half-sister to 7 winners.

Lot 470 - Mandisa (bay filly) Auckland Reactor - Jacaranda - Falcon Seelster

And here is your last chance to buy an Auckland Reactor filly at these New Zealand Sales. Her name is Mandisa and she is from the famed Norice Family stacked full of great horses. This filly is an outstanding looker and should command the attention of serious buyers.

If you want to buy a winner then the odds are in your favour, big time, when you buy a yearling from the Breckon Farms draft at the 2018 Australasian Classic Yearling Sale.

There is no doubt that this years Australasian Classic Yearling Sale is the best Catalogue of yearlings ever produced in New Zealand. Be there.

