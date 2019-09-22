Auckland wrap-up

by Garrick Knight

Cop that! Brilliant win from unpolished colt

He’s far from the finished product, but Copy That showed just why Ray Green rates him as good as stablemate Line Up when recording a sensational win at Alexandra Park on Friday night.

He went rough and galloped twice in the 2200-metre event, including at the 400-metre point, but still managed to regather his momentum and storm home to win in the hands of Zachary Butcher.

Initial indications were final sectionals of 54.9 and 26.9 coming very wide on the track.

Butcher reported to Green as expected – the bends are still an issue, but he’s like a Rolls Royce on the straights.

“Zac said it was the corners that he was having trouble with, but once he got round them he was all business,” said Green.

The Sires Stakes heat at Cambridge on October 3 is the next aim and then, hopefully, a trip to Christchurch for the $170,000 Final on New Zealand Cup Day.

Having won the race in 2009 with Sir Lincoln and run second with King Of Swing two years ago, Green knows the type of horse it takes to be competitive in the Spring feature for three-year-olds.

“In my opinion he’s up to the best horses and will be very competitive in a race like that.

“That’s the main mission at this point, and it’s a matter of managing him through to there.

“We took him to Cambridge last Saturday for a workout and he never put a foot wrong.

“He’s possibly better left-handed so that’s a good line, at least with a view to the Sires Stakes.”

Copy That was purchased by Green and wife Debbie as a weanling before they on-sold him three months ago to Australian stable clients, Merv and Meg Butterworth, for a handsome profit.

American sale possible for C K Spur

Arna Donnelly reckons she might have found the key to training after preparing another winning double.

Both Donnelly and stable junior Alicia Harrison spent four days in Samoa to start the week, returning just in time to see both C K Spur and Young Conqueror get the chocolates.

“It’s pretty easy, this training business,” she joked shortly after her second success of the night.

C K Spur has turned in to a real money machine for his owners, Karen De Jongh-Kennedy and Kevin Foley, and his $25,000 race win took his lifetime stakes over the $120,000.

That will soon be boosted further when he earns a promoted win from a recent placing due to a swabbing issue.

It means he has shot up the ratings and there has been plenty of interest in him from overseas as a result.

“Someone in Perth was keen on buying him but there is also a bit of talk about a sale to America,” said Donnelly.

“Nothing has come of it yet, but I was told they were keen to try and get him on a flight next week.”

If that doesn’t materialize, Donnelly reckons she might have a crack at one of the country’s two biggest trots.

“I know we won’t beat Johnny Dunn’s good horse (Sundees Son), but I reckon he will love the two miles of the Dominion.”

Young Conqueror made it two in a row when winning the R53-64 pace earlier in the night in the hands of Scott Phelan.

“I’m really pleased for the owner, Robert Symon,” said Donnelly.

“He puts a lot in to the game and has been a good supporter of mine.”

Down The Hatch continues dam’s excellent record

The brilliant record of broodmare gem Slangevar continued when Down The Hatch cleared maidens for Steve Telfer.

The daughter of Mach Three delivered on strong tote support with a commanding all-the-way win in the hands of Benjamin Butcher.

Telfer says she’s only really become a racehorse in the last month after battling wayward tendencies as a juvenile.

“She was always very lazy and green.

“It’s only been in the last month that she has switched on; she’s really come ahead in leaps and bounds.

“I was actually a bit surprised Ben led on her, because I wouldn’t even do that at home.

“She’s always looking at things and switching off.

“But she travelled the whole way, which was great to see.”

Down The Hatch is the sixth foal, and fifth winner, out of Slangevar, a one-win mare by Cameleon, following on from First Home (9 wins), Cheers Kathy (14 wins), Prince Of Pops (21 wins) and current stable star for Telfer, Triple Eight (8 wins).

“She’s been a wonderful producer,” said Telfer.

“And the funny thing is, they have all been different types and different sizes.

“Physically, she (Down The Hatch) looks like Triple Eight, but she’s a lot nicer pacer.”

The next foal out of Slangevar is a Rock N Roll Heaven two-year-old filly called Little Suzie.

“Brent Donnelly broke her in for us and the reports were all good.”

Telfer recorded a double on the card, classy mare Ivana Flybye returning to form with a dominant win in the first race on the card, run in an electric 2.38.8 (1.56.1 MR).

