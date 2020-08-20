Aussie Stable Snippets

Ouyen Tyre Centre boss Simon Jardine is certainly putting his shoulder to the wheel since reigniting his harness racing driving career two months ago.

"I wasn't doing much driving last year and actually took a break from May and went off playing football," Jardine said.

"Then I didn't renew my licence at the start of the season and because I'd been out of it for so long, I had to go back and complete five satisfactory trials," he said.

But Jardine has been making up for lost time, headlined by an impressive seven winners in a week at two recent Mildura meetings.

"That was awesome-it was definitely one of my best efforts in the 13 years I've been driving," he said.

Since resuming on June 19, the talented freelance reinsman has notched up 16 wins and 18 placings from a little over 70 drives, despite being confined to just the Mildura meetings, under COVID-19 restrictions.

"The sport in Mildura at the moment has an atmosphere that I've never seen up there before. The regional zoning is letting everyone get a slice and it's really enjoyable. I think it could well have saved a number of hobby trainers from giving it away," he said.

"Industry suppliers, vets and all the others associated with the sport are also benefitting with stakemoney staying in the town and being spent locally.

"It's also been a great opportunity for our small pool of drivers. A lot of us only get a few drives a meeting usually, but some of us are competing in every race at the moment," he said.

Two of these in Dwayne Locke and Shane Smith, both of Merbein South, are enjoying standout seasons. Locke has 27 wins and 47 placings, with Smith landing 20 winners and 36 placings. Reece Moore is another doing nicely with 18 victories.

Jardine said the move from day to night meetings at Mildura was a boon for him.

"The day meetings made it hard with running the business. We've also got the grain harvest coming up and as a tyre business, it's our busiest time of the year with trucks, headers, tractors all going to be out in force," he said.

Jardine has always been involved in harness racing with his parents Murray and Barbara (nÃ©e Munro) coming from families that have long associations in the sport.

Former star pony trot driver Jordy Chibnall got the job done to land her first harness racing winner at her home track of Kilmore last Sunday.

It was just her fourth race-driving attempt after not all that long ago gaining her licence to drive.



A memorable moment for young reinswoman Jordy Chibnall, giving the thumbs up after her first win (Kilmore HRC)

The 18-year-old, driving brown mare Always A Duchess ( Always A Virgin -Duchess Da Gama (Sun Lamp) was positioned poised to strike, enjoying the perfect trail behind the race leader Pearlescent.

"She was travelling really strongly down the back straight. I just needed the leader to get me to the sprint lane. Anyway I learnt you have to be patient in that situation," Jordy said.

When Always A Duchess, trained by Jordy's brother-in-law Mitchell Frost, did get the inside run, but the win wasn't without a minor hiccup.

"Mitchell taped the earplugs in at Kilmore because they fell out early at Maryborough when I was having my first drive, and the horse got up on the bit," Jordy said.

"But this time I couldn't get them out! I thought, well that's not going to work, so I didn't persevere all that long and fortunately the horse hit the line hard and I got my first winner.

"It was made a bit more special by being at our home track of Kilmore. We didn't celebrate-we all had chocolate sundaes and watched the race video at home," she said.

"Mitchell sold the horse a few days later which has me a bit shattered. But she will do a nice job for her new owners."

Jordy said her milestone winner was made even better when her father Anthony, a gallops trainer, prepared a winner the following day at Ballarat.

Two other former pony trot drivers in Connor Clarke and Jordy Leedham have also been tasting success. Clarke got a winner at Kilmore, while Leedham recently drove the second win of his career.

IT seems there's just no mountain high enough that champion SA reinswoman Dani Hill can't climb!

After posting a bag of five at her Globe Derby home track last Monday week, the little live wire hit 'em for six a week later.



Five winners one week, six the next. SA champ Dani Hill is in great touch

It was the third time Dani had driven six winners on a program-the previous times being at Port Pirie on March 2, 2018, and then again nine days later at a Launceston meeting.

She now joins world champion Kerryn Manning, of Great Western, Victoria, as the only two females to have achieved this feat-and ironically now have both bagged a "sixer" three times.

Harness Racing Authority records show there's a host of males who have posted six-including David Harding (partner of Dani), and her brother Wayne. Harding performed the feat at Globe Derby on February 18, 2006, while Wayne Hill did it at Victor Harbour on December 28, 2015.

Others include Gary Hall Jnr (three times), Chris Alford and Barrie Rattray (twice each), along with names such as the late stars Gavin Lang, Bill Dixon and Ian McCallum, as well as Luke and Todd McCarthy, Andrew Peace, Daryl Douglas, Blake Jones, Morgan Woodley, Geoff Webster, Ryan Warwick and Peter Bullock.

Putting it into perspective, it's a miracle that Dani is still competing after long stints on the sidelines following a couple of horrific race falls over the years.

She is still undergoing some rehabilitation, but her achievements are truly remarkable.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura