Aussie stable snippets

WITH the green flag dropped to signal the resumption of harness racing in the US, Team Tritton is in the starting blocks and ready to go.

"Over the next few days, we'll have some of our runners competing in qualifiers at two tracks. It's pretty exciting - we can't wait," Shane Tritton said.

Shane, his wife Lauren and son Levi packed their bags in March and left Sydney to try their luck in North America. They are based at a state-of-the-art training centre at Pine Bush, about one hour north of New York.

The team will transport My Ruebe Star and Foo Fighter to the Goshen historic track in New York for qualifiers. The Goshen half mile track, in the beautiful Hudson Valley, was founded in 1838 and is the world's oldest harness racing track.

Then it will be off to Meadowlands, New Jersey, for Team Tritton, with Im A Director, Gods Spirit and Aftrdinnrspeaker. The final appointment is back to Goshen where "big guns" in Yayas Hot Spot, Ohoka Johnny, Flaming Flutter, Shezlimitless and My Rona Gold will strut their stuff in the qualifiers.

Tritton's father Peter has trained successfully in the US after moving over there about 20 years ago. Gun reinsman Jordan Stratton, with well over 3000 wins and $US52M, will take the reins for Tritton Jnr at the qualifiers.



Lauren Tritton (Ashlea Brennan Photography)

TALK about a formidable combination!

News of gifted reinswoman Kima Frenning joining forces with the powerful training team of Clayton Tonkin and Emma Stewart, near Ballarat, was enough to send shivers down the spine of even the most stubborn competitor.

And they kicked off at Tabcorp Park, Melton, on Monday in the best possible way with a winning double, which also took Frenning past another personal milestone-her 100th victory for the season.

It has been somewhat of a stop-start season for the former champion Swedish Monte rider as she has just returned to driving following a horrific fall nearly two months ago.

Her Melton winners were Jobells Image (Always A Virgin-Arts Image (Art Major) and Minuscule (Bettors Delight-Our Petite Soeur ( Grinfromeartoear ). Jodi Quinlan also chimed in with a Stewart winner - Celebrity Chef (Heston Blue Chip-Celebrity Lass (Art Major) - as well as getting another for herself in Illawong Barmah ( Muscle Mass -Illawong Blush (S J's Photo).



Emma Stewart and Kima Frenning

TEENAGE reinswoman Miranda McLaughlin couldn't have scripted it any better!

McLaughlin landed an emotional winner at her last race drive before heading off in a new career with the Royal Australian Navy.

Driving three-year-old filly Ab Fab (Bettors Delight-Speights Girl (Mach Three) for her Junee boss Trevor White, concession driver McLaughlin showed all the poise of a veteran to storm home with a wet sail to score at Wagga last Friday.

The quietly-spoken 19-year-old couldn't contain her excitement with a whip salute as she crossed the finish line.

"It was certainly a very good way to go out-I was a bit emotional, but it's only for a year, not forever. Of course, I'm going to miss all of it. I just love the game and the horses. You have your good days and your bad, but it's great," she said.

McLaughlin will spend the next 12 months in the Navy, something that she has wanted to do during a gap year for a while.

She said it was the ideal way to see more of Australia and she was looking forward to the change in direction.

"I always wanted to travel while I'm young and the Navy is the perfect way. You can do horses for a lifetime and I'll be back with them again one day. It's been a great experience and a great adventure," McLaughlin said.



Miranda McLaughlin salutes as she crosses the finish line

THE candyman Greg Sugars has done it again!

The former South Australian, who has been based at Larajay Farms, Myrniong with wife Jess Tubbs for a number of years now, recently posted another double century of wins in a season.

And it's becoming something of a regular occurrence - it's the ninth straight season he's achieved the feat.

Looking at Victorian driving statistics, as of late last week, it's no surprise to see champion Chris Alford out in front with 219 victories, 275 placings for $1.78M. Sugars is next with 200 wins, 288 placings for a similar bankroll.

Alford has been writing the record books for ages. Since 1993/94, he has posted over 100 winners each season-being the joint holder with WA's Chris Lewis for having the most successive victories of 26 seasons.

In the 2017/18 season, Alford took just two months and 26 days to land 100. He joined former great driver Darryl Douglas in equalling the quickest century on record. In that same season, Alford was the first ever to get over 400, finishing with 456. He did it again in 2018/19.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura