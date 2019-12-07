Aussie stable snippets

Chris Alford already has a big space on his rivals in the Victorian State Driver’s Premiership

AS the weather is warming up, so too is master Melbourne reinsman Chris Alford, of Bolinda.

Alford landed a "fab four" at Kilmore last Thursday afternoon to rocket into the 80s for the current 2019-20 season. And there were some surprisingly juicy odds on offer, much to the delight of his legion of followers.

Alford got the money early on the program with The Sparrow Hawk ($5.70) in the claimer. He then continued on his merry winning way in the next two with Allwoods Sunbeam ($3) and Just Anything ($5.20).

He wrapped up the meeting with victory in the final event with Calaquendi ($12.10).

Alford on 84 wins, has put a gap between himself and his nearest rivals in the Victorian Drivers Premiership. Greg "candyman" Sugars is again doing all the chasing back on 66. Then follows Kima Frenning 50, James Herbertson 38, Kate Gath 37, Jason Lee 34 and Michael Bellman 25.

______________________________________________________________________________________

VETERAN Sunraysia trainer-driver Fred Posgate was badly smashed up in a spectacular race fall at Mildura 11 days ago but says he can't wait to fully recover and get back at it.

Posgate is recuperating at home at Coomealla on the NSW side of the Murray River after suffering a broken left ankle, broken right hand and other injuries when he was thrown from his sulky.

"I was in the middle of the sandwich with nowhere to go. After I got tossed out two horses went over the top of me. I remember seeing their legs coming toward me, but that's about all," he said.

"I think one of them trod on my hand. I was in hospital for three nights and had two lots of surgery."

Posgate said his pacer The Verginian had escaped serious injuries, receiving a few cuts and bruises.

"I scratched our other runner Puopolo from the next race. That was disappointing because he'd run second previously and we thought he was a big chance," he said.

"I've been pretty lucky over the years because the only other time I've been hurt was at Kadina about 15 or 20 years ago when some horses went over me and smashed my right shoulder.

"This time it's taken a bit out of me that's for sure, but I will certainly be back, at least as a trainer."



Fred Posgate

______________________________________________________________________________________

ANOTHER of the bright young stars emerging from the strong central Victorian harness racing region of Bendigo, Shannon O'Sullivan, continues to bob up in the winner's circle.

O'Sullivan, daughter of Hall of Famer, Jim, has been on fire with eight-year-old gelding Feel The Buzz, prepared by Mario Stella.

The pair recently made it two on the trot with a Cranbourne victory late last month, followed by a Kilmore win.

O'Sullivan certainly has an outstanding affinity with the horse, having jumped in the seat on five occasions for three wins. Feel The Buzz now has a career record of seven wins and 20 placings from 78 starts.



Shannon O'Sullivan

______________________________________________________________________________________

THE cups spotlight moves to Cranbourne and then Gunbower this weekend.

A cracker-jack field will line-up tonight in the $60,000 Group Two Decron Cranbourne Gold Cup with leading Victorian stables such as Emma Stewart, Lance Justice and Michael Stanley, while NSW is represented by Sonya Smith.

Stewart looks to hold the upper hand with the brilliant Hurricane Harley drawing alley two. The in-form Kima Frenning has been booked for the drive.

The Gunbower Family Hotel Pacing Cup, worth $14,500, to be staged tomorrow afternoon, probably has a handful of chances.

Last-start winner American Zest looks well placed, while Brackenreid, Franks Very Much, Rupert of Lincoln, Our Jimmie, Hashtag and Kerford Road will all have admirers.



Michael Stanley, who goes around with Rackemup Tigerpie in the Cranbourne Cup and American Zest the following day at Gunbower

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura