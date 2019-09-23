Aussie news

ON the weekend Tiger Tara was crowned NSW Horse of the Year for the second successive year, his career looked at the crossroads.

But there was two ways of looking at Tiger Tara’s latest defeat – his third from as many runs this campaign - which came at Menangle last Friday night.

On face value, the superstar found the front without much fuss over a suitable 2300m trip and could only labour into a well-held fourth placing behind former Kiwi pacer Alta Orlando.

But, on the other hand, trainer Kevin Pizzuto was remarkably frank before the race, declaring Tiger Tara “way underdone” and very vulnerable.

“Knowing where he’s at, I was happy with the run. He’s well short of peak fitness and I wasn’t able to fast work him during the week because of all the rain (in Sydney),” Pizzuto said.

“I considered scratching him, but he needs racing. He needs to get fitter. He blew up badly over the back after it. He’s still got a way to go.”

Pizzuto said he would “use the next few days” to plot Tiger Tara’s pathway towards the NZ Cup, which could include a Victoria Cup start on October 12.

While Tiger Tara was the talking point, Alta Orlando built on some good placings since crossing the Tasman to post his first win in the Craig Cross stable.

Luke McCarthy buzzed him out from a wide draw, took a sit on Tiger Tara and zipped through along the inside to win in a slick 1min54.3sec mile rate for 2300m.

It was Alta Orlando’s first win since scoring at Addington on May 18, last year.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

THE much-travelled Cruz Bromac is close to a racetrack return.

Now back being trained in Victoria by Amanda Grieve, the high-class pacer popped-up at the Melton trials last week. He won a solo trial in slow time, but zipped home in 55.9 and 26.6sec.

A winner of 20 of his 44 starts, Cruz Bromac hasn’t raced since finishing third in the Canadian Club Sprint, a Miracle Mile qualifier, at Menangle on February 23.

It was his last run in a very fruitful stint where he earned almost $300,000 with Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen.

____________________________________________________________________________________

FORMER Kiwi trotter Miss Blissful looks like continuing a winning formula for Andy and Kate Gath.

She’s their latest trotter bought out of NZ for major owner Norm Jenkin, who also races Tornado Valley and McLovin.

And Miss Blissful made quite the statement winning on debut for the Gaths at Melton last night.

Despite drawing the back row and then making an early move to sit parked, the daughter of Pegasus Spur had the race won on the home turn and cruised away with a 12.4m victory in a 1min58.2sec mile rate for 1720m.

She won just three of her 27 runs in NZ and was sold after a second at Alexandra Park on June 14.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

WESTERN Australia’s most-improved pacer Our Corelli is no one-trick pony.

Most of his wins since switching to Debbie Lewis’ stable sand roaring through the grades have come in front or right on the speed.

Last Friday night he drew wide, sat midfield and snatch a nose win over many of WA’s best open-class pacers, including favourite El Jacko.

Our Corelli, a five-year-old son of Bettors Delight, has won eight of his 12 runs since being sold and switching stables.

Father and son, Mike and Mark Reed teamed for a couple of wins of note on the same Gloucester Park card.

The exciting Bletchley Park, a four-year-old brother to Bling It On, thrashed a handy field and looks a serious horse in the making.

He made it nine wins from just 17 starts, winning by almost 12m in a 1min56.4sec mile rate for the long 2536m trip.

He’s sure to be a major player in the Golden Nugget late this year.

And stablemate Arma Indie,a former Kiwi four-year-old mare led throughout to stretch her winning streak to four wins from as many starts this campaign in the ninth race.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

FILLING the void left by the retirement of a megastar like Lennytheshark is a tough ask.

But David Aiken’s stable, including his open ranks, are still ticking along nicely.

Not only did Aiken quinella the fast-class race at Melton last night with Audi Hare leading and holding-off stablemate Higherthananeagle along the sprint lane, but he also won again with the very exciting Raptors Flight.

Kima Frenning drove both Audi Hare and Raptors Flight.

Raptors Flight has been a revelation since coming to Australia. He’s now unbeaten seven runs.

Last night he drew wide and jumped in grade, but blasted to the front and, despite pulling very hard at times, ripped home in 56 and 28.3sec to win very impressively again.

He looks every bit a serious country cups horse and maybe more.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

UNHERALDED Victorian horseman Chris Svanosio snared a well deserved feature win of his own last night.

It was just a couple of weeks ago where Svanosio played caretaker trainer with star NSW trotter Tough Monarch for Rickie Alchin and won two features at Melton.

This time it was all in Svanosio’s name as he trained and drove Magicool to lead throughout and cause an upset in the Group 3 True Roman trot (2240m) at Melton.

In a tactical affair, Svanosio pinched a 62.2sec middle half and sprinted home in 57.6 and 28.7sec to easily beat My Skypocket with multiple Group 1 winner Big Jack Hammer flying home from last to third.

On the same card, it was fantastic to see former pin-up juvenile trotter Wobelee win so impressively.

The five-year-old was outstanding, sustaining a long run around the field and surging clear to win in a brisk 1min56.2sec mile rate for 1720m.