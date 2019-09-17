Aussie news in brief

LEADING Tasmanian harness racing trainer Ben Yole, who has been campaigning on the mainland over the past month, made his presence felt at Yarra Valley on Monday.

Yole saddled up four runners in the Party Hire Claiming Pace and grabbed the top four finishing positions. Admittedly there was only one other starter in the $7000 event, but it just happened to be the $1.70 favorite Tippitinya (Alex Ashwood) who ran last, 43 metres in arrears.

The powerhouse from the Apple Isle, who last season sent around a massive 2660 runners at tracks such as Hobart, Devonport, Launceston and Carrick, had a standout season. Yole finished with 181 winners and 657 placings for nearly $1.3 million.

These figures were well up on 2017-18 and it’s no secret the stable is going all out to make this season even bigger and better. Yole added to his tally as owner/trainer of Coveffe Hustler (Auckland Reactor-New Mythology (Mystical Shark) a Cobram winner.

_________________________________________________________________________________

THEY say that patience is a virtue – and anyone who is unsure if there’s any truth in it should perhaps have a talk with Invergordon harness racing couple Ian and Tania Ward.

They are now reaping the rewards of their undeniable stoicism through eight-year-old bay gelding Shark Port (Four Starzzz Shark-Kateleens Passport (Lotsa Clout), a two times winner and placegetter in his past three starts.

The lightly-raced big fella showed the Wards enough as a youngster to suggest he was a well-above conveyance.

Four starts back in 2014 as a 2yo resulted in wins at Bendigo and Melton along with a second placing.

“He showed an enormous amount of promise—we actually thought he could have been anything. But a race incident saw him tear a front tendon in two,” Ian said.

“He’s had a long preparation involving swimming and slow jog work.”

Shark Port lifted himself off the canvas to wear down a gallant leader Goes Boom (Abbey Turnbull) at his latest victory at Cobram on Sunday in a slick 1.55-6.

The Ward family have reportedly been also showing their sporting prowess of late in football and netball.

_________________________________________________________________________________

AND more news from the vibrant Cobram club, situated near the Murray River and described as “Peaches and Cream” Country, males and females shared the honors four apiece at the latest meeting.

Mark Lee, Jack Laugher, Josh Duggan and James Herbertson were successful, while for the girls, it was Laura Crossland, Ellen Tormey, Tania Ward and Abbey Turnbull showing great touch.

Dianne Power is the new face at the helm of Cobram. Dianne filled the role of secretary-manager at last weekend’s meeting after a little over a week in the job. All industry participants wish her well.



Dianne Power (photo Cobram HRC)

_________________________________________________________________________________

CHAMPION South Australian reinswoman Danielle Hill isn’t wasting any time in making up for her five months out of the sport last season through serious injury in a racefall.

Hill has been in magnificent form since returning to race driving in late July and landed winners at the first dozen meetings she competed in.

At her Globe Derby home track on Monday, Hill posted a bag of four winners. While three were race favorites, she got under the guard of punters with Machavelli at 7/1.

Paul Cavallaro was also badly injured in the sickening fall, suffering a broken wrist and severe facial lacerations. It was pleasing to see Cavallaro race his classy pacer Culture King at the meeting.

The “king” was driven by his Victorian friend Luke Watson, and although finishing only in fifth spot, that run will have done the Art Major-sired horse the world of good.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura