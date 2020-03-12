Aussie stable snippets

Two female drivers, Kate Gath and Kerryn Manning, hit the track at Horsham for one of the final fundraiser meetings - Kerryn contributed another two victories for Team Teal

ALL female harness racing drivers in Australia and over the Tasman Sea in New Zealand should take a bow on a magnificent past six weeks.

The girls, wearing teal pants to promote women's health (predominantly ovarian cancer), have officially smashed all figures recorded last season.

Organizers announced yesterday that a staggering 398 wins had been posted, totaling $152,400.

"Team Teal fundraising may only have one week left, but the legacy created by the reinswomen will last a long time-we couldn't be more proud of the overall efforts, passion and determination shown throughout the 2020 campaign," they added.

It was created by well-known industry figure Duncan McPherson, who lost his wife Lyn to ovarian cancer in 2010. While battling failing health, Lyn and her family began fundraising for ovarian cancer research and for nurses supporting women in research units.

McPherson co-founded Team Teal with two mates, Michael Taranto and Jim Connolly, both passionate harness racing identities. The campaign expanded from Victoria to NSW and then within a few years to all other states. NZ jumped onboard in 2018.

Apart from Team Teal, there's been a host of other marvellous groups and individuals raising funds.

More than 40 women gathered at the Horsham trots on Monday for their Team Teal Ladies Day luncheon, highlighted by an inspiring guest speaker, ovarian cancer advocate Karen Livingstone AM. A total $2300 was raised for WomenCan Team Teal.

And Jo Lane, who attended, couldn't have summed it up better when she wrote: "If I was to take away one thing from today it is to be an advocate for myself".

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

FORMER South Australian trainer Greg Norman is heading back to Broken Hill to defend the cup title that he collected last season.

Norman, now based at Charlton in central Victoria, has drawn on the inside of the back row with his tough campaigner The Deal in tomorrow night's $14,000 Rocky Baker Memorial Pacing Cup.

It's a six-and-a-half hour drive, but The Deal (American Ideal-Tamara Hall (Real Desire) will take a power of beating-coming fresh off a recent Echuca victory.

Top Mildura reinsman Luke Watson has been engaged by the Norman camp to handle the five-year-old pacer, owned by the Cormack boys and Watson will be right at home, because he learnt to drive fast work on the tight 602m circuit while growing up in the Silver City mining township.

Three other Victorian visitors in Frankntank (Kate Attard), Larwood (Brendan Tune) and Headmaster (Andrew Vozlic) will be against a trio of locals in the cup. Elect to Rock (Tony Camilleri) and Bettatobelucky (Don Pimm) are recent winners at the track, while Serene Change (Darren McInnes) is an under-rated horse.

Broken Hill has a very strong six-race card programmed for its Cup fixture and features alongside the Young Pacers' Cup and the Young Derby (also on Friday night) as the latest events on the rich NSW Carnival of Cups.



Greg Norman chasing back to back wins in the Broken Hill Cup with The Deal

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

WHILE a familiar face in Chris Alford was again to the fore at Cranbourne on Tuesday night-he collected four wins-there was a popular winner in the final event.

Evergreen Rita Burnett, based at Kilmore, a pioneer in the ranks of female drivers, coaxed four-year-old bay horse Pickles Magee to a win in the $7000 Aldebaran Park trot.

Pickles Magee ( Majestic Son -Our Flash Girl (Yankee Paco), prepared at Kilmore by hobby trainer Trevor Rout, was making his race debut and should benefit greatly from the experience.

Burnett was happy to be camped behind race favorite Gus Or Bust (Michelle Phillips) for most of the trip. When Phillips, who is in the best form of her career, cleared off down the back, it looked like she had pinched a winning break.

But Hes Themightyspin (Chris Alford) and Pickles Magee worked into the equation over the final stages with the latter getting the upper hand. Burnett, sitting quiet as a church mouse, posted her second race winner for the season.

The win robbed Alford of going home with the last five winners on the card. He was successful with Luke Tabone-trained pair Rocks Roy and Torea Lane, and then Sahara Sirocco and Sahara Tiger for Gary and Deb Quinlan.



Pickles Magee wins on debut in the experienced hands of Rita Burnett

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura