Aussie stable snippets

GOULBURN Valley harness racing identity, Warren Newbound, who died recently, will be remembered as a cheerful and thoughtful friend to many, and one of the true gentlemen of the sport.

Warren was part of the famous Newbound family, being the son of the late Leo Newbound, who played a huge part in the sport when operating Forest Lodge firstly at Chiltern in the 1950s with his brother Kevin.

The Newbound name has been to the fore for decades and Warren ensured this continued in his passion as a trainer, breeder, farrier and boot manufacturer.

Well-known Shepparton trainer Laura Crossland said 57-year-old Warren, who trained out of stables nearby, was always happy and smiling.

"He was such a good person. When he drove in each day he'd toot the car horn and give a big friendly wave," Laura said.

"There was always a horse in his stable that he would have in work. We loved him and when we had horses racing, he'd be the first to send us a good luck message."

All drivers at Cobram on Monday showed their respect by wearing black armbands in Warren Newbound's honor. His funeral will be held at St Brendan's Catholic Church at Shepparton on Monday at 11 am, with a wake afterwards at the Goulburn Valley Hotel.

"GO Lions, Brisbane Lions...we'll kick the winning score...you'll hear our mighty roar!"

And we bet there were plenty of roars (and maybe even a few renditions of the club song) in the Lions camp last weekend!

Lions captain Dane Zorko and teammates Darcy Gardiner and Ryan Lester, along with Louie Taylor, who recently transferred to the Sydney Swans, are enthusiastic harness racing owners.

They race a number of handy horses with outstanding Victorian trainer Marg Lee and her reinsman son Jason, including 5yo gelding Iam Erik (Shadow Play-Invigorate (Artsplace) who scored nicely at Melton in a time of 1.53-8.

The links with the Western District Lee stable go way back, with Jason and Louie Taylor students at primary school together.

"They are a fantastic group of owners. Darcy in particular just loves the sport and probably gives me a call or sends a text message nearly every day to check on the horses," Jason said.

"We have three owned by the boys now. One of the others in Yankee CJ has been a good money-spinner and a few of them are in Code Bailey," he said.

Marg Lee was at her best at the Melton meeting with a training treble- which took her to an outstanding personal career milestone of preparing 500 winners.

While Jason is Lions through-and-through, Marg, despite her association with the star Lions, cannot be swayed and remains a devoted Carlton supporter.

CRACK Queensland reinsman Pete McMullen is seeing the funny side of a bizarre incident at Hobart last weekend during the Australian Drivers Championship series.

McMullen was driving the ominously-named Awayandrideyourself and was fortunately uninjured in the incident, which occurred just 100 metres from the finish in the third heat of the Championship series.

Confident punters could have been excused for heading to the bar when the pair, sent out warm favorites, were sitting pretty in fourth spot rounding the home corner and in the clear running out wide.

But as the race caller spotted Awayandrideyourself about to stake his claims, disaster struck when McMullen's sulky seat gave way and dumped the driver onto the track.

As he slipped from the sulky, McMullen kept hold of the pacer and was pulled upright again to find himself momentarily doing some "skiing", before tumbling ungraciously to the track.

Video from punters.com.au

Somehow McMullen ended up with only some scrapes and bruises and was cleared fit to continue driving during the night.

"The seat slipped off, which wasn't anyone's fault. It was just a gear malfunction and I'm all good," he said later.

"Thankfully I was out wide at the time with none of the other runners tracking me."

McMullen said it was the first time he'd experienced a "seat slip" - and hoped it was his last!

McMullen (who had 192 wins last year and is enjoying a handy start to the season, with about 30 so far) won the inaugural National Driver's Championship for Qld in 2014 - but the incident didn't help his cause this year, finishing eighth.

Gary Hall Jnr took the title for WA (77 points) well clear of Mark Yole (Tas) and Darby McGuigan (Vic)

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura