Aussie stable snippets

CHAMPION Melton horseman Lance Justice could be forgiven for having an air of confidence at the moment.

Justice, one of the most successful trainer-drivers seen in our country over the past three or four decades, has had a stranglehold on the $20,000 fast class events at his home track in recent weeks.

His three "quicks", all geldings, have filled the top three holes over the past fortnight.

At the Melton fixture last Friday week, Justice got Love Ina Chevy ( Jeremes Jet -Chevyover (Holmes Hanover) home by the barest of margins over stablemates Jean Luc (Ken Tippet) and Rishi (Zac Phillips).

Then seven days later Jean Luc ( Bettors Delight -Sacajawea) was driven a treat by Tippet to narrowly overhaul Rishi-a short half head being the margin - with Love Ina Chevy third.

And I wonder what would be the odds of them repeating the extraordinary feat at headquarters this Friday afternoon!

They're obviously again in the mix, although pre-post markets have Mario Attard and his in-form pacer Dont Hold Back at $2.50 to spoil the party for Justice.

The event, race seven on the program at 5.22pm, is bound to have a huge amount of interest. But win, lose or draw, Justice is entitled to be most proud of the recent purple patch!

LONGTIME harness racing media personality Len Baker is one of many enjoying the skills of rejuvenated driving great Daryl "Dasher" Douglas.

The star reinsman, who has returned after a five-year break, recently took the honors with a treble at Shepparton.



The Douglas brothers, Daryl (left) and Glenn Bendigo HRC photo

Baker was quick to label "DD's" exhibition aboard Major Joe ( Art Major -Jodi Lindenny) as the "drive of the night".

After restraining from outside the front to settle at the tail of the field, Douglas bided his time until the final lap. He jumped on the back of Safe Jewels to be three wide approaching the final bend.

"In a winning move, Douglas switched back on the inside of Safe Jewels and gained the perfect passage between runners to go to the line with a wet sail," Baker commented.

He made it a double for his trainer brother Glenn when successful with You Ninety Two ( Auckland Reactor -Numismatic), an all-the-way winner in the BMW Pace.

The third leg of his treble was Bring Back Leah ( Art Major -Tres Bien Franco), a former Kiwi pacer, prepared by David Moran.

Douglas, who is a member of a roads maintenance crew, intends to ease his way back into the harness racing scene and make himself available around his employment.

THE wonder girl of South Australia Dani Hill was on fire at Globe Derby last weekend with a bag of five winners.

It's nothing new to the gifted reinswoman who has posted a quintet of victories on five other occasions, as well as going one better with six wins at a meeting on two occasions.

But in typical fashion, Hill would rather talk about the huge effort of one of her wins-that being aboard the Jeremy Seal-trained trotter Foursharesmorebeers ( Monarchy -Sunny Image (S J's Photo). The gelding took out the $7000 Hygain Trotters Handicap.

"What a performance to come from the backmark handicap of 60 metres and win," Hill said.

"It's such a pleasure to sit behind a beautiful trotter-and trainer Jeremy Seal is doing a great job."

Foursharesmorebeers has certainly been a revelation since transferring from the stable of Grant Dixon up north at Tamborine in the Gold Coast hinterland.

The seven-year-old now has two wins and two placings in five SA outings.

Hill's other "five-baggers" have been at Globe Derby-twice in each of 2016 and 2017, with the other being at Victor Harbour in 2019. Her career high six wins were at Port Pirie on March 2, 2018 and then again nine days later at Launceston.

She has now moved to a sensational 152 winners for the season, having the wood on her brother Wayne with 131 wins. The pair have consistently landed centuries in recent years with Dani's run of centuries beginning with 140 in the 2014-15 season and then Wayne getting into the act the following season with 124 wins.

