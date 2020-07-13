Aussie stable snippets

AN up-and-coming young trainer-driver combination hasn't wasted any time in getting into the winner's circle after a recent re-location.

Trainer Michael Gadsden and his partner, driver Denbeigh Wade have been based at the purpose-built Charlton Training Centre for a few weeks and are almost certain to continue making their presence felt in future.

A quick trip down the Calder Highway to Bendigo on Saturday night was rewarding with recent addition to the stable in Markleigh Jill (Shadow Play-Markleigh Princess (Safely Kept) scoring in the Schweppes Pace (1650m) at 10/1.

The pair previously prepared their team at Ararat but decided on a move after outgrowing their property. Gadsden said a visit to the Charlton complex was a deal clincher when they looked at the facilities on offer.

There's an all-weather 820 metre track, a 2000m straight track, lock-up harness and feed area, and stables and day yards.

"We sat down and worked out that there's 11 tracks within a few hours-that's of course when we get back to our normal racing," he said.

The pair have six in work with a similar number to resume including an exciting former Kiwi pacer.

Former South Australian trainer Greg Norman has been based at the Charlton complex for over 12 months and has produced many winners in that time.

*Hoofnote: A competition conducted by the innovative Charlton Club to find the best punter going around at the moment, was taken out by Jayson Frankum, who was cool under pressure over the four weeks of tipping. Greg Norman exploded from the barrier in the first round and although he was eventually pegged back, he held on gallantly to second place. Others of note were Jason McNaulty, Dixie Horig and Marisa Byrne.

THE long-awaited debut of leading reinswoman Lauren Tritton to show her renowned driving skills in the US arrived on Saturday at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, Pennsylvania.

Tritton had two drives for her husband Shane-sporting impressive new colors (which had been on order for some time) featuring the pink trident already familiar to Australian fans.

The brilliant reinswoman finished eighth on Salty Robyn before taking the reins five races later on one of her all-time favorites in Flaming Flutter. And the old-timer didn't let her down with a nice third placing in 1.51-1.

Lauren will team up with My Rona Gold, back at the Pocono circuit, in race 13, due to start at 10am (AEST) today.

Asked later if it felt weird leaning so far back to drive in the US-style, Lauren said the new style would take some getting used to, as "the rocks hit you in the face".

Meanwhile, Shane has rocketed into the top-25 trainers' table at Meadowlands, and topping the "Who's Hot?" trainers' list at the venue since racing resumed. Shane has a 45 percent winning strike rate as a trainer at Meadowlands. From his 11 starters, he has recorded five winners.



Pictured: Lauren Tritton made her driving debut for Team Tritton at the weekend

THERE'S never big numbers of unhoppled pacers getting around, but those who dare to shift from the conventional rule of thumb, just sometimes hit the jackpot.

Legendary horseman Jim O'Sullivan, based at Heathcote, near Bendigo, is one having success with bay gelding Neanger Guy (Live or Die-Art Bubble (Art Major).

The pacer won his first race while free legged at Ballarat on January 18 and then returned to the same venue last Thursday to repeat the dose.

And the victory was a milestone for O'Sullivan's daughter Shannon, 21, one of our young bright lights in the driving ranks. The win was the 50th in her promising career.

"To get a win on a horse prepared by dad was special, but to reach 50 made it even more memorable," she said.

And it was somewhat of a family affair as Jim's wife Terresa races the pacer, who now has three wins and nine placings from 32 race starts.



Pictured: Shannon O'Sullivan after her success with Neanger Guy at Ballarat

KEEN north-west Victorian harness racing competitor Luke Watson had every reason to be wearing a bigger smile than normal after last Friday afternoon's Mildura meeting.

Watson landed his first-ever treble as a trainer-and a thoroughly deserved one as he and his wife Kathy put in many hours at their Merbein South property, on the outskirts of Mildura.

South Australian-owned four-year-old gelding Timmy Limousine (Sportswriter-Cunning Kate (Armbro Operative) started the ball rolling with a tough effort in the Park Douglas Printing Pace. After doing it hard, the pacer, raced by popular SA vet Toby Ryan, packed too many guns to notch his second win from his past three starts.

Bold front-runner Passionate Pursuit (Courage Under Fire-Passionate Embrace (Art Major) always had things under control in the Vale Les Caldwell Pace. The mare was perfectly rated by Watson at the head of affairs.

Bargain basement gelding, Stonebridge Star (Stonebridge Regal-Be All Dillinger (D M Dilinger), a $500 purchase by Kathy, who was the winning driver, made it a treble for Luke when the horse posted his fifth lifetime win.

But Luke is the first to admit that his wife plays a major role in any success that may come his way.

"Kathy just loves getting out on the training track all day with them. After being a late starter in the sport, she now enjoys every minute."



Pictured: Luke and Kathy Watson

