Aussie stable snippets

TALENTED junior driver Jackie Barker enjoyed one of her biggest nights at the office when she landed a winning harness racing treble at the Ararat Pacing Cup night on Friday.

Barker, who hails from Hamilton, snared the first country cup of her career in the Group Three Ararat Pacing Cup with an all-the-way victory on the Emma Stewart trained Deedenuto (Safari - Harbhahay (Justanotherpoorboy).

The win was the third leg of a winning treble for the emerging youngster, after she took out the opening two races on the Ararat card - the first with Montpellier (Orlando Vic - The Kahmotion (Dream Vacation) for Anton Golino; and race two with What's Stanley Got (Heston Blue Chip - Whats Nero Got (Art Major) for the Tindale stable, from Berringa south west of Ballarat.

Three wins wasn't the end of the memorable night for Barker though - she went within a whisker of taking the Ararat Trotters Cup as well, for her grandfather Jim Barker, finishing runner up on Glorious Finale to the Chris Svanosio trained and driven Kyvalley Finn (Skyvalley - Kyvalley Paris (Majestic Son).

She also finished a close second later in the night for her grandfather on Presidential Grin, behind Rebecca East's Crowded Reactor (Auckland Reactor - Threes A Crowd (Armbro Operative).

It was the third driving treble in Barker's career - following on from Mount Gambier and Hamilton trebles last year.

"It was my first cup so that was an awesome experience - and a treble on the night made it extra special," Barker said.

"The other seconds were both very close as well, so it's a bit hard not to think about what might have been...but you've just got to enjoy those nights when they come along, because you can come back down to earth pretty quickly in this game!" she said.

GUN Tasmanian harness racing trainer-driver Rohan Hillier recently reached a well-deserved milestone.

Hillier, based at Beauty Point, posted his 700th career win at Hobart. The popular horseman showed his usual polish to get the money with A Spanish Dance (Rocknroll Dance-Guernica (Major Art) in the Hobart Signwriters Pace.

The 3yo filly is trained by Marc Butler.

Earlier on the program, Hillier took out the $12,000 Metropolitan Cup with his brilliant pacer Ryley Major (Art Major-Shes Ryleymak (Totally Western). It was the seven year old's 11th win from 12 starts this season. Ryley Major now has 27 wins for $225k.

Another "Tassie" reinsman in Troy McDonald was delighted to get his 100th winner in the gig recently.

Promising junior Queenslander Angus Garrard landed his 50th winner at Albion Park last Tuesday. Garrard is a graduate of the junior harness racing ranks in his home state. Another Sunshine State driver in Justin Elkins also recently racked up his 50th career win.



Pictured: Rohan Hillier (Photograph Stacey Lear)

YOU just have to love the passion of well-known industry participant Gordon Banks.

Part-owner of the brilliant Majordan (Art Major-Benelise (Vintner), Banks hit the social media scene with gusto after his pacer won the $100K G1 Newcastle Mile on Friday in track record time of 1.50-7.

"Majordan now becomes the first qualifier for the $1M Miracle Mile at Menangle in two weeks. The Newcastle Mile was his second G1 victory in less than a year, having won the $100K Len Smith mile at Menangle in July," Banks posted.

"Well deserved congratulations to trainer Kevin Pizzuto and his team who have turned the horse into a star, and to driver Todd McCarthy who has driven the horse wonderfully and developed into a world class driver.

"What a fun and great win."

Pizzuto has now won 15 races with Majordan, who made his race debut at Maryborough for noted horse breaker Mark Hayes. They finished third. Jayne Davies then took over and scored a win at Warragul.

Majordan later joined the Amanda Turnbull stables and recorded nine wins-including four at Melton and two at Menangle. Next stop was Pizzuto and the pacer has now won 30 for $490K.



Pictured: Majordan taking out the Newcastle Mile to become the first qualifier for the Miracle Mile ________________________________________________________________________________________

THE happy-go-lucky travelling man from the west has done it again...and again!

Phil Duggan, who lives near Perth, decided a while ago to go on a "roadie" with two pacers. The WA handicapping system on stakemoney was proving a bit of a hurdle at home for his old warrior Im Batman (Yankee Sensation-Articulation (Albert Albert), and Duggan decided the pacer would fare better under the National Ratings system used in eastern States.

A third at South Australia's Mt Gambier was followed by a win 2000kms away at Queensland's Redcliffe. And last Wednesday the pacer repeated the dose at the track in a slick 1.58-7. And he again won by a casual nine metres at Redcliffe last night.

Duggan, who has also tried his hand at the thoroughbreds with success, has a temporary base at Deception Bay. He uses the nearby beach as his training pad most days--and most successfully! An appearance at Albion Park maybe sooner than later.



Pictured: Phil Duggan

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura