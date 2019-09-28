Aussie stable snippets

The recently formed Shepparton harness racing training partnership of Steve O'Donoghue and Bec Bartley has got off to a flier.

Soon after formalizing the partnership, the "Morley Park" pair was successful at their home track a little over a week ago with brown gelding Willem (Lombo Pocket Watch-Cobbella (Our Sir Vancelot). It was win number 10 for the horse and his owner Ray Chaplin from 44 starts ($62,000 in stakes).

But that victory for the powerful combination has virtually paled into insignificance with their latest triumph - an impressive win in the $80,000 2019 Group Two Kilmore Pacing Cup on Friday night with San Carlo.

Bartley, 28, said after the win she was delighted and surprised and San Carlo would now be definitely aimed at the Victoria Cup.

The pint-sized horsewoman got a job at Morley Park soon after dropping out of Year 10. Her dad David approached the O'Donoghue family for work for his eldest daughter - that was over 11 years ago.

The old adage that hard work brings success certainly applies for Bartley who admits she hasn't many other interests outside of horses.

"I just don't have much spare time on my hands," she says.



FORMER Queensland veteran trainer-driver Ray Cross and his wife Janelle could have been excused for their excitement at a recent Ballarat meeting.

The couple moved south earlier this year and is now based at Carisbrook, preparing a team of about 10, nearly all of them square gaiters.

Cross, 80, is a big fan of the trotters and that was the catalyst to them moving to Victoria.

Three-year-old bay colt Whos Countn (Imperial Count USA-Ima Thrill Seeker (Sundon USA) put his best foot forward in the $7000 Wiltronics 3YO and Older Trotters Handicap to score by a nostril for leading freelance reinsman Michael Bellman.

The youngster, owned and bred by Ray and Janelle, was ignored in betting, starting one of the outsiders at 25/1.

Bellman was at his tactical best, getting away with a dawdling tempo early, but then gradually increasing the speed with sections of 31.7, 31.2 and 30.5.

Other horses from the Cross barn including recent placegetters Ima Calvert Rose, Honey Please and pacer Calvert Hot Shot, could be well worthwhile jotting down in the blackbook!



Janelle Cross accepts the trophy from Ballarat HRC Treasurer Leon Underwood

and a Wiltronics company representative

ONE of the bright stars of the industry in Sydney, former Riverina boy Cameron Hart, 20, will line-up against other young guns in New Zealand soon.

Hart was recently crowned champion NSW junior driver and will represent his State in the Australasian Young Drivers' Championship from December 7 to 13.

Races will be staged on both the North and South Islands, including at Addington, Methven, Manawatu and Auckland.

Hart moved from Junee in October, 2017, after he was offered a position to join Shane Sanderson's stable at Menangle.

It was an opportunity too good to resist for the youngster, who has grabbed it with both hands!

Prior to leaving his home region and joining his older sister Ashley in the harbor city, Hart took the title of Southwest and Riverina's best concession driver, having a standout season in which he brought up his 50th career win.

Since being part of the successful Sanderson outfit, Hart landed 79 winners and 120 placings in his first season and improved on this tally in the racing season just gone with 98 wins (21 metro) and 178 placings.



Cameron Hart with his NSW racing colors



And New South Wales most remote harness racing club is also celebrating after one of its participants was recognised in the State's annual seasonal awards night.

Cassie Robinson, of Broken Hill, in the far west of the State and 1150kms from the capital city, was judged as the leading NSW hobbyist driver.

