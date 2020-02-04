Aussie stable snippets

MOTHER Nature threw up a shocker of a day on Australia's east last Friday with not only high temperatures, but blustery hot winds which whipped up dust storms and made things far from comfortable.

Shepparton got on the front foot early and quickly transferred their planned Friday early-start fixture to last night, while on the NSW country scene, Albury "pulled the pin" on their scheduled night meeting.

This robbed the 'Voice of the Riverina' Allan Hull of having his official swansong as a race commentator at TAB meetings.

Hull, after 50 years' service behind the microphone, had nominated the Albury meeting as his last-although he has hinted that he'll be available to fill-in at his favorite non-TAB gallops tracks for a while.

Fortunately, his outstanding service was recognized at a dinner the previous night. Hull received a framed certificate for his long-term calling duties, while Albury photo finish operator Mike Gardiner was also acknowledged for his valued 26 years' service.

The grapevine tells us that Hull and his wife Gayle are now planning a few trips with their caravan to some of Australia's tourist hot spots. Brisbane is sure to be high on the list with the couple's children and grandchildren residing there.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

ANOTHER to join the ever-growing list of Chariots of Fire hopefuls is recent impressive Penrith winner Make Way (Mach Three-Grace Way (Dream Away), prepared by Sonya Smith at Menangle.

Driven by her partner Anthony Butt, the bay horse was wide in early proceedings before pressing on to find the top. After getting some easy early sections, Make Way hit the accelerator with 28.8 and 27.8 final splits to win untouched.

An elated Butt said afterwards the pacer felt enormous in clocking 1.56-3 for the 1720m trip.

The classic event for four-year-olds, the $200,000 Chariots of Fire will be run at Menangle on February 22. But the Smith-Butt team has an ambitious campaign planned prior to that for the speedster-looking at the $50,000 Honda Grattan Mile on February 8 and then the $50,000 Paleface Adios seven days later.

"While our horse is flying, the Chariots won't be easy with top-liners like Self Assured and Lochinvar Art being set for it. But we've got to have a go. It would be exciting to just get a start in the feature event," Butt said.



Make Way winning at Penrith on January 30 ____________________________________________________________________________________________________

IT'S been a successful stint recently for the Murphy clan of Dunnstown, situated a stone's throw from Ballarat.

Eighteen-year-old Brent landed his maiden winner in 12/1 shot Madeeba (Courage Under Fire-Mesmerizing) at Maryborough last Thursday week and then followed up at his home track a week later with 7/1 Horratio (Roll With Joe-La Belle Aurore) for Kylie Sugars.

Not to be outdone, father David showed that he still knows a thing or two about driving, with a treble at Bendigo. He won the opening two events with progeny of Village Jolt-one a trotter, the other a pacer.

Heather Morrissey prepared six-year-old square gaiter Get Smart Max, whose dam was Retlaw, while Murphy was also the trainer of his next winner in filly Final Peace, out of the mare Peaces Of You.

He finished the night with a treble as a driver and a double as trainer, producing another stable winner in Juliustigres (Julius Caesar-Sexy Way). A nice night at the office, "Murph".



David Murphy ____________________________________________________________________________________________________

ACE Queensland reinsman Pete McMullen continues to add to his already impressive tally of winners.

McMullen recently reached a magnificent milestone when he landed his 1900th career victory. He achieved the feat courtesy of an excellent win on Corey William (Mr Feelgood-Lets Rocknroll (Rocknroll Hanover) at Brisbane's Albion Park.

Corey William is trained by long-time horseman Peter Grieg, a popular figure in the north.

And while on the subject of milestones...Trent Dawson celebrated his 100th training win when Divas Delight (Bettors Delight-Draw Card (What's Next) was successful at Albion Park. And Tayla Gillespie recently notched up her 50th training success.

Meanwhile talented young driver Jonah Hutchinson has teamed up with the strong Shane and Lauren Tritton stable at Menangle. "Hutchy" will be there until the couple leave for the USA in May.

The 20-year-old has hinted he hopes to stay on in NSW, believing his career could further blossom in the harborside city.



Pete McMullen ____________________________________________________________________________________________________ THE harness racing industry continues to dig deep for champion horseman Gavin Lang, who is facing his biggest-ever challenge.

Lang, 61, has an extremely rare form of Lymphoma, and his medical team has now recommended an intensive three-month course of a new drug, available only in the USA.

The Victorian Caduceus Club recently established a GoFundMe campaign with a target of $100,000. In just a short time, the site has received donations totalling more than $75,000 from 222 people.

Lang, a legend of the Club, has been one of our finest drivers for many years with 6300 wins to his name.

Please make a donation to the campaign here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/group-1-gav or search for Gavin Lang at GoFundMe



Champion horseman Gavin Lang

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura