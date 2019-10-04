Aussie stable snippets

STAR South Australian reinswoman Danielle Hill has no qualms with border-hopping across to the renowned Victorian grape-growing city of Mildura.

"It's a bit over four hours each way to do the trip - but if we can keep getting results, it's all good," Dani said.

The pint-sized harness racing driver has recorded six wins and several placings at the three meetings conducted so far this season at the far north-west Victorian club.

At Wednesday night's fixture, Dani was successful on three South Australian-trained pacers along with a local horse.

The visiting contingent included More Than A Legend (prepared by Robin Maguire), Oohlala Lady (Jill Neilson) and Graffiti Lombo (Lars Ahlfors). Her other winner was Euston Flyer, trained at Mildura by Andrew Vozlic. In addition, Dani's drive on Oohlala Lady was judged as the "drive of the night."

Dani's brother Wayne Hill has been a regular face at Mildura for several years and had a sensational 2018-19 season, culminating in taking out the leading driver trophy.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

IT was a case of history repeating itself last Friday and Saturday - fortuitously for gun Shepparton horsewoman Laura Crossland and her beloved Richmond Tigers.

The Tigers' number one fan in Shepparton forms a formidable team with partner David Moran and was lucky enough to get a ticket to go to the AFL Grand Final last Saturday afternoon.

It proved a memorable couple of days for Crossland who scored a training treble and driving double the previous night at Shepparton.

Through a strange coincidence, it wasn't the first time she'd enjoyed the same run of luck.

"I had three winners at our home track the night before the 2017 grand final which of course was the last flag the Tigers won," she said.

"To have the same thing happen this year was a pretty big coincidence, but a good one! The Tigers were just awesome!"



Laura Crossland --photo courtesy Cobram HRC

Crossland is still crowing about the demolition job on the Giants and will be for a while yet - guaranteed!

"We'll have to wait and see if it happens again next year. The Tigers will be there again, so the pressure will be all ours to get a treble!"

Star 4yo pacer Lochinvar Art (Modern Art-Ponder In Paris (Ponder), prepared by the couple, is back in work after a month off.

"He will have a few weeks on a water walker and then back home and into it," Crossland said.

Lochinvar Art, owned by Sydney enthusiast Kevin Gordon, has had a magnificent career to date with 12 wins, 15 placings from 28 starts for over $310,000 in stakes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Another promising South Australian youngster by emerging sire Auckland Reactor has kicked off his three-year-old season with an impressive win.

Juddy Douglas (Auckland Reactor-Markeaton Navi (Falcon Seelster USA), prepared by Globe Derby stalwart Bronte Giorgio was confidently backed to win the SA Brewing Company Pace at headquarters on Saturday night and got the job done in competent fashion.

Juddy Douglas (from barrier five) was left in the "breeze" when quick beginners Haveachew and Samalise cleared out by 20 metres after the start. But reinsman Jayden Brewin showed a cool head on the favorite and moved steadily up to the leading bunch with a lap to go, before putting the foot on the accelerator in the straight to win by five metres.



Young reinsman Jayden Brewin cruises to the line with Juddy Douglas

Juddy Douglas has stamped himself as a more than capable juvenile, with all of his three wins (from six starts) in the "death seat". He was first up from a spell on Saturday night against the older horses, rating 2:00.8 for the 1800 metres (31.7, 31.7, 29.7, 29.4).

He is a half-brother to the handy Oscars Glory (Village Jolt CA) (winner of 13 races) and the consistent Renesmae (Christian Cullen NZ) (winner of four from 22 starts).

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura

P 0498 490 672

E hello@newsalertpr.com.au

W www.newsalertpr.com.au



