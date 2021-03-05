Aussie stable snippets

The temporary migration across Bass Strait of notable Victorian harness racing representatives continues this weekend, as the competition hots up for lucrative Autumn rewards in Tasmania.

Astute Dean Braun, of Lara near Geelong, posted an impressive double at Hobart last Sunday and appears to have piqued interest in the Apple Isle from his Victorian counterparts.

Braun teamed with champion driver Chris Alford to win with Willie Go West ( Auckland Reactor -Better Go ( Bettors Delight ) and Jaffa Josh (Auckland Reactor-Silk Rose).

Willie Go West scored a 13-metre win in the first heat of the Ladbrokes Tasmania Cup, while Jaffa Josh was just as impressive, winning by 19 metres in the second heat of the Tasmanian Labor Eric Reece Memorial.

This Sunday at Hobart will see Momentslikethese (Jess Tubbs/Greg Sugars) and Tay Tay (Kate Hargreaves/Alex Ashwood) run in the $12,000 3yo Fillies Championship.

The spotlight then turns to the second heat of the Tasmania Cup where Bullys Delight (John Nicholson), Form Analyst (Alex Ashwood), Guptas Cullen (Shaun McNaulty) and Triple Eight (Greg Sugars) do battle. The $75,000 final is tomorrow week at Elwick.

Nicholson also has Alby Two Chains and Sebs Choice in the 3yo Guineas. Ashwood will drive Elita in the $8750 Downtown Property Pace.

Greg Sugars, chasing success in Tassie this Sunday

__________________________________________________________________________________

The Country Cups action continues in Victoria this weekend, with the tiny Mallee town of Birchip conducting its renowned Sharp’s Bakery Mallee Bull Pacing Cup meeting on Sunday afternoon, also featuring the TMC Enviro Trotters Cup.

Later that night, Wangaratta will stage its Cup meeting at Shepparton. In-form Bendigo trotter Well Defined will chase his fourth consecutive trotters’ country cup, while the pacers’ feature sees Major Jodi, Uncle Jord, Mummys Boy, I Cast No Shadow and Boy From Bondi chasing top honors.

And over the border into SA, Gawler has a twilight Sunday meeting where both the Trotters and Pacing Cups will be run.

__________________________________________________________________________________

The Victorian Square Trotters Association has sent out an SOS for nominations for honors in three of square gaiting’s most prestigious awards for the 2019-20 season.

Nominations close at 5pm today for three individual awards, with the three categories all named in recognition of key “advocates of the gait” in Victoria.

There’s the Rising Star Award, named in honor of Dick Lee who, in his 80s, still keeps a sharp eye on the racing scene. Sponsored by Fred and Elizabeth Crews, this award is for a young person under 25 regarded as an up-and-comer in the industry. Drivers, trainers, stable hands, mini pony trot competitors, volunteers and promoters are eligible.

The Bob Conroy Excellence in Trotting Award, sponsored by the Conroy family, is named in honor of a legend of the sport. “Gentleman Bob”, died in December 2017 doing what he loved at age 88, jogging a horse in the bush.

“This is for a passionate person involved in the industry—-someone who is dedicated and making a mark in our trotting family,” the VSTA said.

The Colin Redwood Encouragement Award, for perseverance and determination, is aimed at those outside the professional ranks. Proudly sponsored by the Redwood family, this award covers hobby trainers, stable hands, drivers, volunteers, etc.

The late Mr Redwood, who died almost 12 months ago, was a HRV Distinguished Services Medallist.

The VSTA was formed in 1980 to promote the trotting gait in the State. Over the following years, the Association has worked tirelessly with HRV to develop the sport. The popular Redwood Carnival at Maryborough, a flagship event for the VSTA, is now a highlight of the Australian trotting calendar.

Award nominations can be emailed to vicsquaretrotters@hotmail.com

I.R (Dick) Lee, a talented horseman, Hall of Famer, and prolific G1 trainer and driver

__________________________________________________________________________________

Former country Victorian talented pacer Im Sir Blake (Alta Christiano-Jupiters Darling (Dream Away) will continue his career in America.

O’Brien Racing at Armstrong, near Ararat, said it was with mixed emotions that their mate “Whiskers” would have his next chapter overseas with new owners and trainer.

Co-trainers Danny and Leroy O’Brien did an outstanding job with the gelding, taking him to 14 wins and 12 placings from just 39 race appearances.

“From a $4000 purchase at a Shepparton sale, to a lifetime stakes winner of over $120,000, he was a horse you dream to have in your stable,” the father and son training combination said.

The pacer was bred by prominent Perth breeder and owner Robert Watson.

A winner at his first start at Horsham when handled by ace freelance reinsman Michael Bellman, I’m Sir Blake then went onto record victories at Stawell, Bendigo, Ararat, Kilmore, Ballarat, Terang, Melton and Mildura.

Undoubtedly one of his most exciting wins was in the far north-west corner of Victoria at MIldura in June 2019, when the pacer took out the rich Mitavite Northern Region Victorian Championship Final with champion horsewoman Kerryn Manning aboard.

And it was probably fitting that Whiskers returned to that venue last November and scored again—in what was to be his last victory on Australian soil.

The O’Briens also sold Imprincessgemma (Village Jolt-Melody Stride (In The Pocket), a winner of 11 races, to the States over 14 months ago and the mare has acquitted herself very well.

“Whiskers” aka Im Sir Blake, who has been sold to the USA (Stacey Lear Photography)

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura