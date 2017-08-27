Follow today's Australasian Breeders Crown Finals at Tabcorp Park Melton as they happen. We will post results throughout the harness racing programme with videos of each Final as soon as practical after each race.

There are ten Australasian Breeders Crown Finals on the day, eight Group 1 Finals for two and three-year-olds and two Group 2 Finals for four-year-old Entires and Geldings and four-year-old mares.

Race 1 - ALDEBARAN PARK BREEDERS CROWN SERIES 20 (2YO TROTTING COLTS & GELDINGS) $90,000 FINAL (GROUP 1)

First home was the very impressive Wobelee by Down Under Muscles from the Sundon mare Tupenny Bit. Driven by Chris Alford and trained by Alison Alford Wobelee has now had the twelve starts for ten wins straight and now has earnings of $18,330. La Grange (Muscle Hill) was a good second with Smashthemcalder (Lucky Chucky) third.

Wobelee

Race 2 - ALDEBARAN PARK BREEDERS CROWN SERIES 20 (2YO TROTTING FILLIES) $90,000 FINAL (GROUP 1)

Race 3 - WOODLANDS STUD BREEDERS CROWN SERIES 19 (3YO TROTTING COLTS & GELDINGS) $65,000 FINAL (GROUP 1)

Race 4 - WOODLANDS STUD BREEDERS CROWN SERIES 19 (3YO FILLIES) $190,000 FINAL (GROUP 1)

Race 5 - HYGAIN BREEDERS CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP (4YO ENTIRES & GELDINGS) $50,000 (GROUP 2)

Race 6 - ALWAYS B MIKI BREEDERS CROWN SERIES 20 (2YO FILLIES) $285,000 FINAL (GROUP 1)

Race 7 - IRT BREEDERS CROWN SERIES 19 (3YO COLTS & GELDINGS) $190,000 FINAL (GROUP 1)

Race 8 - WOODLANDS STUD BREEDERS CROWN SERIES 20 (2YO COLTS & GELDINGS) $285,000 FINAL (GROUP 1)

Race 9 -YABBY DAM RACING BREEDERS CROWN SERIES 19 (3YO TROTTING FILLIES) $65,000 FINAL (GROUP 1)

Race 10 - NEVELE R STUD BREEDERS CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP (4YO MARES) $50,000 (GROUP 2)