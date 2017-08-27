Day At The Track

Australasian Breeders Crown Finals

03:19 PM 27 Aug 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Australasian Breeders Crown
Australasian Breeders Crown

Follow today's Australasian Breeders Crown Finals at Tabcorp Park Melton as they happen. We will post results throughout the harness racing programme with videos of each Final as soon as practical after each race.

There are ten Australasian Breeders Crown Finals on the day, eight Group 1 Finals for two and three-year-olds and two Group 2 Finals for four-year-old Entires and Geldings and four-year-old mares.

Race 1 - ALDEBARAN PARK BREEDERS CROWN SERIES 20 (2YO TROTTING COLTS & GELDINGS) $90,000 FINAL (GROUP 1)

First home was the very impressive Wobelee by Down Under Muscles from the Sundon mare Tupenny Bit. Driven by Chris Alford and trained by Alison Alford Wobelee has now had the twelve starts for ten wins straight and now has earnings of $18,330. La Grange (Muscle Hill) was a good second with Smashthemcalder (Lucky Chucky) third.

Wobelee

Race 2 - ALDEBARAN PARK BREEDERS CROWN SERIES 20 (2YO TROTTING FILLIES) $90,000 FINAL (GROUP 1)

 

Race 3 - WOODLANDS STUD BREEDERS CROWN SERIES 19 (3YO TROTTING COLTS & GELDINGS) $65,000 FINAL (GROUP 1)

 

Race 4 - WOODLANDS STUD BREEDERS CROWN SERIES 19 (3YO FILLIES) $190,000 FINAL (GROUP 1)

 

Race 5 - HYGAIN BREEDERS CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP (4YO ENTIRES & GELDINGS) $50,000 (GROUP 2)

 

Race 6 - ALWAYS B MIKI BREEDERS CROWN SERIES 20 (2YO FILLIES) $285,000 FINAL (GROUP 1)

 

Race 7 - IRT BREEDERS CROWN SERIES 19 (3YO COLTS & GELDINGS) $190,000 FINAL (GROUP 1)

 

Race 8 - WOODLANDS STUD BREEDERS CROWN SERIES 20 (2YO COLTS & GELDINGS) $285,000 FINAL (GROUP 1)

 

Race 9 -YABBY DAM RACING BREEDERS CROWN SERIES 19 (3YO TROTTING FILLIES) $65,000 FINAL (GROUP 1)

 

Race 10 - NEVELE R STUD BREEDERS CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP (4YO MARES) $50,000 (GROUP 2)

 

 

 

 

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

JK Panache wins featured pace at Vernon
27-Aug-2017 14:08 PM NZST
Pocket rockets to the Pocono winners circle
27-Aug-2017 14:08 PM NZST
Hat Trick Habit and Lily Stride lead KYSS
27-Aug-2017 14:08 PM NZST
Rockin In Heaven posts fastest mile of meet
27-Aug-2017 14:08 PM NZST
Five $40,000 Ohio Sires Stakes contested
27-Aug-2017 14:08 PM NZST
Saturday's $142,404 Romola Hanover complete
27-Aug-2017 13:08 PM NZST
Dragin The Wagon wins Open II pace at Tioga
27-Aug-2017 13:08 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News