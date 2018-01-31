Australasian Classic - Sale of the Year!

The harness racing catalogue for the 2018 Australasian Classic Yearling Sale has been in the hands of most buyers since before Christmas and what a catalogue it is with 175 outstanding yearlings representing the best stallions and best mares available in New Zealand.

This year's North Island Sale, the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale on February the 12th, is without a doubt the best catalogue that PGG Wrightson has ever presented in terms of the stallions that they are by and the pedigree of the mares.

With just 12 days to go before the Sale gets underway the buyers have been lavished with an outstanding array of yearlings to choose from.

There are 44 yearlings by the champion sire Bettor's Delight , 26 colts and 18 fillies. There are 25 yearlings by Art Major , 17 by Mach Three , 18 by Somebeachsomewhere , 15 by American Ideal , 16 by the sensational first season sire Sweet Lou and four by the freakish two-year-old and world's fastest three-year-old He's Watching . Sportswriter has 3 while Sunshine Beach has 2. Alta Christiano , Betterthancheddar , Christian Cullen , Auckland Reactor , Shadow Play , Sir Lincoln , Terror To Love and Tintin In America all have just the 1 yearling represented.

On the trotting side the greatest stallion in the world Muscle Hill is represented by 5 yearlings. Pegasus Spur has 4 yearlings, Angus Hall has 3 and Andover Hall , Majestic Son and Quaker Jet have 2 each. Super sire Love You , Bacardi Lindy and Dream Vacation have 1 each for sale.

On the dam side there are first foals from the very good race mares River Polka ( 11 wins and $128,521), Regal Petite (11 wins including the Northern Trotting Breeders Stakes), Albuquerque (8 wins), (Famous) Alchemist (13 wins, $322,870), Crackapaca (5 wins), Can't Teach That (Group placed, $67,950), Cyberspace (Group placed), Gold Elite (6 wins, $70,000), Desire Mhe (6 wins) and Princess Arts (Group placed, 7 wins, $53,000).

Two South Island vendors have taken advantage of this year's Australasian Classic Yearling Sale by moving there drafts up to the North Island sale at Karaka. They are Sara Smith (Dancingonmoonlight Ltd) who has entered 13 yearlings and Katie Carville who has entered 8.

This writer believes that this 2018 sale, the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale, will provide buyers from all over Australasia with by far the best credentialed yearlings ever presented at one sale in this part of the world.

The reason is simple and clear, the results speak for themselves. If one just looks at the current crop of three-year-olds racing you will see the staggering results that the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale can produce.

Take the 2016 sale alone and you will find at last count that it has already produced 34 individual winners and 24 additional starters from 154 sold that year, that is a third of the entire catalogue . To date they include the brilliant Chase Auckland (7 starts 7 wins, $255,179) King Of Swing (13 starts 7 wins, $236,244), The Devils Own (3 wins, $202,345 and Alta Maestro (16 starts 6 wins, $126,147).

Remember that the three-year-old season is still in the early stages of the season so the results of this sale are simply hard to beat. The Australasian Classic Yearling Sale is the number one sale for producing winners.

A number of Australian trainers have already indicated that they will be making the trip to Auckland this year as they believe the catalogue is the strongest yet produced.

Here is a list of the winners at last count and their Lot numbers when they were sold at the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale in 2016;

Lot 2 Rubens,

Lot 7 Chase Auckland,

Lot 16 Gentle Giant,

Lot 17 Diamonds N Cash

Lot 19 Ultimate Offer

Lot 20 More Shades Of Gold

Lot 25 Stress Factor

Lot 30 Sea Of Gold

Lot 38 Gottabearose

Lot 43 Alta Shelby

Lot 45 The Thug

Lot 51 Best Shot

Lot 53 Funatthebeach

Lot 54 Deer Hunter

Lot 57 Beacbabebeauty

Lot 59 The Dorchester

Lot 64 A Jewel In The Crown

Lot 72 How About Me (Now called Artic Stride )

Lot 78 Alta Shangri La

Lot 83 Girls On Film

Lot 89 Alex Pollizzi

Lot 102 Rain Man

Lot 111 Alta Maestro

Lot 113 King Of Swing

Lot 119 Triroyale Brigade

Lot 120 Duplicated

Lot 122 Purest Silk

Lot 125 Linc's Tiger

Lot 127 Hail Christian

Lot 128 Charlie Hebdo (Renamed Charlie Mach )

Lot 142 Waytogo Bruno

Lot 143 Park Avenue

Lot 148 The Devils Own

We may have missed a few as nearly everyday now there are new three-year-olds stepping out.

Results from the 2015 Australasian Classic Yearling Sale are just as good. There were 141 yearlings entered in that sale, they are now four-year-olds and here is a list of winners at last count;

Lot 1 Voltaire (Renamed Shanacon )

Lot 5 Smiley Sophie

Lot 6 Delightful Zen

Lot 7 Melman (Renamed Whittaker )

Lot 8 Praise Be (Renamed You Gotta Have Faith )

Lot 10 El Gran Senor

Lot 11 My Generation

Lot 13 Laredo Torpedo

Lot 14 Miss Kitty

Lot 17 Ring The Till

Lot 19 Neighlor

Lot 20 Sacred Angel

Lot 22 The Tax Cullector (Renamed Mustang Bart )

Lot 24 Saxon Rose

Lot 25 Smiling Stunner

Lot 30 Italian Delight

Lot 32 Alta Teresa

Lot 33 Ima Classic Delight (Renamed Hot Of The Press )

Lot 35 American Dynasty

Lot 36 Glenferrie Depot (Renamed The Pima Indian )

Lot 37 Sertorius

Lot 39 The C E O

Lot 40 Acceptance

Lot 41 Heart Of Art (Renamed My Kiwi Lady )

Lot 43 Runrunjimmydunn

Lot 47 Unchanged (Renamed Renske B )

Lot 49 Rock Diamonds

Lot 51 Spaish Armada

Lot 53 Bobs Your Uncle (renamed So Bobs Your Uncle )

Lot 54 Dreamy Nights

Lot 55 Ready To Fire

Lot 56 Forgotten Highway

Lot 57 Oxygen (Renamed Shezza GNP )

Lot 60 Alltherightmoves (Renamed Its alltherightmoves )

Lot 61 Megamind

Lot 63 Kissmeimloaded

Lot 64 Flash Boy

Lot 65 Major Hippie

Lot 66 Some Change

Lot 68 I'm Just Awesome

Lot 71 Di'z Luck

Lot 74 Pick My Pocket

Lot 76 Kamwood Kid

Lot 77 Snoozeyouloos (Renamed Positano )

Lot 78 Always The Brave

Lot 79 Speculator

Lot 81 Strawberry Moose

Lot 85 Never Say Never

Lot 87 Kiss Me Hardy (Renamed Billy At Salsa )

Lot 88 Warloch

Lot 89 Nova's Delight

Lot 90 Casino Belle (Renamed My Casino Belle )

Lot 91 Billy Twelvetrees (Renamed Thomas De Louis )

Lot 92 Glenferrie Devotee

Lot 95 Pacing Major

Lot 100 Pleasurable

Lot 103 Anna Barclay

Lot 108 Carley Maguire

Lot 109 Bettor Under Fire

Lot 111 Ace High

Lot 114 Cleaver Green

Lot 115 Alta Intrigue

Lot 116 Accumulator

Lot 117 Head Honcho (Renamed Heza Head Honcho )

Lot 118 Malik

Lot 119 Sky Diamond

Lot 120 Ideal Conquest

Lot 123 English Rose

Lot 125 Vettel

Lot 126 Lambros

Lot 128 Alta Leonie

Lot 129 Crystal Sparkles

Lot 131 Thefixer

Lot 133 Kharizma (Renamed Strawberry Stride )

Lot 134 Trilight Brigade

Lot 137 Vasari

Lot 141 Show Business

At last count there are already 76 winners from the 2015 Australasian Classic Yearling Sale from 141 entered including the top mare Spanish Armada (14 wins $787,470), Pacing Major ($340,626), Rock Diamonds (13 wins, $200,259), Never Say Never ($128,858), Casino Belle ($104,608), Alta Intrigue ($98,631) and the very promising Thefixer ($94,611). Over 80% of the 141 yearlings entered for sale in that catalogue have either won a race or have started in a race to date.

With just 12 days to go trainers looking for there next star had better get organised and start putting their buyers and syndicates together now. That is all that is left to do to make the 2018 Australasian Classic Yearling Sale one of the most successful sales ever.

If you want to buy a winner then the odds are in your favour, big time, when you buy a yearling from the 2018 Australasian Classic Yearling Sale.

There is no doubt that this years Australasian Classic Yearling Sale is the best Catalogue of yearlings ever produced in New Zealand. Be there.

