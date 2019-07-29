Young Drivers Championship - NZ Reps announced

The New Zealand Representatives for the 2019 Australasian Young Drivers Championship have been found. The harness racing championship is to be held in New Zealand this year from the 7th December until the 13th December and will be held in the South Island and the North Island.

The Championship races will be run at the following meetings:

Saturday 7th: Addington

Sunday 8th: Methven

Tuesday 10th: Manawatu

Thursday 12th: Manawatu

Friday 13th: Auckland

To determine the participants for this year’s Championship we have applied the following criteria:

- The driver must not have attained the age of twenty five (25) years at the date of the commencement of the New Zealand racing season (2019/20 season) and must have been a Junior Driver during the 2018/19 season.

- The winner of the NZ Junior Driver Championship from the 2018/19 season will represent New Zealand.

- The leading North Island Junior Driver from the 2018/19 season will represent the North Island.

- The leading South Island Junior Driver from the 2018/19 season will represent the South Island.

The drivers representing New Zealand are:

Sheree Tomlinson (Defending Champion, 2018 AYDC Winner)

Sarah O’Reilly ( Winner, 2018/19 NZ Junior Driver Championship) (New Zealand Rep)

John Morrison (Leading South Island Junior Driver) (South Island Rep)

Benjamin Butcher (Leading North Island Junior Driver) (North Island Rep)

Congratulations to our four representatives. We will have the Australian representatives at the end of their season and expect to announce these early in September.

If you have any questions in regards to this year’s Championship please contact me on the details below.

Courtney Clarke

Communications and Marketing Co-Ordinator

courtney@hrnz.co.nz

027 636 4355