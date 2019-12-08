Australasian Young Drivers Champs update

Today we saw the second and third heats of the 2019 Hanley Formula Australasian Young Drivers Championship which were run at Mt Harding Raceway in Methven.
The first heat was won by Cameron Hart who drove Refine to victory for John McDermott. Cameron was also successful in the second heat on the Grant McStay trained Beau Major.
“It was a good experience driving on the grass for the first time, I was lucky enough to draw a couple of nice horses and they both raced well and we were able to get the job done” said Hart.
Sheree Tomlinson finishes the day in second place after a good placing in the second heat today and John Morrison is currently in third.
On Tuesday we head to Manawatu Raceway in Palmerston North for the next three heats of the championship.
Please see below the standings as of today.
|
Cam Hart NSW
|
50
|
Sheree Tomlinson NZ
|
23
|
John Morrison NZ
|
22
|
Sarah O’Reilly NZ
|
21
|
Benjamin Butcher NZ
|
18
|
Matt Elkins QLD
|
18
|
Corey Peterson WA
|
15
|
Brodie Webster SA
|
13
|
Conor Crook TAS
|
7
|
Zac Phillips VIC
|
6
