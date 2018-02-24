Day At The Track

Australasian record for Maori Time

09:16 PM 24 Feb 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Maori Time,Harness racing
Maori Time winning in record time at Menangle
Club Menangle

It was the perfect warm-up drive for the Miracle Mile later in the evening.

Yet even birthday boy Todd McCarthy could hardly have expected to set an Australasian harness racing record with a stunning all-the-way win on Maori Time rating 1:51.5 in the Access Group Solutions Trotters Mile.

Todd, who turns 25 today, took Maori Time straight to the front in the Group One and basically just made them chase him all the way, breaking Flying Isa's record of 1:53.2 in scoring by five and a quarter metres from Daryl Boko with War Dan Destroyer a fast-finishing third.

It makes Maori Time the fastest square-gaiter this country has ever seen.

"He ran a fantastic race and I couldn't ask for anything more than setting a record like this . . . it's pretty special," said Todd.

Ironically the previous record was set by Todd's big brother Luke but nothing could be taken away from the Brent Lilley-trained Victorian visitor who got out of the mobile in a 26.8 split before Todd was able to back the speed off slightly with a 29.4 second quarter.

Then Todd put the handlebars down and came away from his rivals with splits of 27s and 28.3 for a win that the legions of square-gaiting fans could only have dreamt about a few years ago.

Menangle was on fire and Todd admitted he was champing at the bit for a repeat performance when he hops behind Tiger Tara later in the night in the $750,000 Ainsworth Miracle Mile.
 

2 6:50pm ACCESS GROUP SOLUTIONS TROTTERS MILE (GROUP 1) 1609M
$50,000 RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 MAORI TIME      Fr4 4 Brent Lilley Todd McCarthy   $ 10.00    
  BAY MARE 8 by PEGASUS SPUR CA out of SUNDONNA (SUNDON USA) 
Owner(s): F (Fredrick) Crews 
Breeder(s): F (Fredrick) Crews
2 DARYL BOKO FIN      Fr1 1 Tim Butt Anthony Butt 5.3m $ 2.20 fav   
3 WAR DAN DESTROYER      Fr2 2 Michael Doltoff Luke McCarthy 14.6m $ 33.00    
4 KYVALLEY BLUR USA      Fr8 9 Brent Lilley Chris Alford 20.8m $ 4.70    
5 IONA GRINNER      Fr6 6 Troy Williams Robert Morris 27.6m $ 91.60    
6 ROMPERS MONARCHY NZ      Fr5 5 J A Rando, M J Rando David Morris 27.7m $ 108.10    
7 VINCENNES      Fr10 12 Anton Golino Jason Lee 28.2m $ 12.30    
8 MY TRIBECA ITA      Fr7 7 Anton Golino Nathan Jack 46.3m $ 8.40    
9 ON THUNDER ROAD NZ      Fr3 3 Darren Hancock Darren Hancock 51.2m $ 6.80    
10 BLAZING UNDER FIRE NZ      Fr9 11 Blake Fitzpatrick Blake Fitzpatrick 343.4m $ 95.70    
Scratchings
 
MICHAEL THOMAS 8
SHETLAND 10
Track Rating:   Gross Time: 1:51:5 Mile Rate: 1:51:5
First Quarter: 26.8 Second Quarter: 29.4 Third Quarter: 27 Fourth Quarter: 28.3
Margins: 5.3m x 9.3m
 


Sean Vella

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Big payoffs continue at the Big M
24-Feb-2018 20:02 PM NZDT
Miami Valley's 'King Of The Hill'
24-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Sell a Bit N in a season's best
24-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Wrenn, Jr. wins five including feature
24-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Lenny Mac beats the boys in feature
24-Feb-2018 14:02 PM NZDT
Additional free Pathway reports
24-Feb-2018 13:02 PM NZDT
Mister Virgin one to beat
24-Feb-2018 10:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News