Australia's best drivers named for championship

Tasracing, Harness Racing Australia and the Tasmanian Trotting Club are delighted to be hosting the sixth running of the Triple M Australian Drivers Championship at Ladbrokes Park Elwick in Hobart on 9 November.

It will be the third time that the series will be held in Tasmania.

Two drivers are selected from each state’s controlling body that will contest a minimum of six heats on the night.

Tasracing has been able to secure Sky Racing 1 Coverage of the meeting that will be staged in the premium Saturday night time slot.

Sky Racing 1 will also feature an on-course hosting with Brittany Graham live trackside.

The meeting will have extended coverage on TasracingTV’s Live Stream.

Past winners of the Australian Drivers Championship include 2018 Todd McCarthy (NSW), 2017 Chris Alford (VIC), 2016 Wayne Hill (SA), 2015 Grant Dixon (Qld) and 2014 Peter McMullen.

McCarthy, Dixon and McMullen will all take part in this year's series.

The drivers selected for this year's championship are:

Tasmania

Mark Yole

Ricky Duggan

Victoria

Kerryn Manning

Greg Sugars

New South Wales

Todd McCarthy

Lauren Tritton

Queensland

Grant Dixon

Peter McMullen

South Australia

Dani Hill

Ken Rogers

Western Australia

Gary Hall Jnr

Ryan Warwick

Tasracing and the Tasmanian Trotting Club have organised a host of on course activities for the spectacular night of racing with more information, including dining packages being able to be found on the Go Racing Tasmania website.

Tasmania will also be in the national spotlight the day prior with Harness Racing Australia hosting their Annual General Meeting in Hobart.

Full rules on the championship are available here.