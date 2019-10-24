Day At The Track

Australia's best drivers named for championship

09:23 AM 24 Oct 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Drivers Champs Australia,Harness racing

Tasracing, Harness Racing Australia and the Tasmanian Trotting Club are delighted to be hosting the sixth running of the Triple M Australian Drivers Championship at Ladbrokes Park Elwick in Hobart on 9 November.

It will be the third time that the series will be held in Tasmania.

Two drivers are selected from each state’s controlling body that will contest a minimum of six heats on the night.

Tasracing has been able to secure Sky Racing 1 Coverage of the meeting that will be staged in the premium Saturday night time slot.

Sky Racing 1 will also feature an on-course hosting with Brittany Graham live trackside.

The meeting will have extended coverage on TasracingTV’s Live Stream.

Past winners of the Australian Drivers Championship include 2018 Todd McCarthy (NSW), 2017 Chris Alford (VIC), 2016 Wayne Hill (SA), 2015 Grant Dixon (Qld) and 2014 Peter McMullen.

McCarthy, Dixon and McMullen will all take part in this year's series.

The drivers selected for this year's championship are:

Tasmania

  • Mark Yole
  • Ricky Duggan

Victoria

  • Kerryn Manning
  • Greg Sugars

New South Wales

  • Todd McCarthy
  • Lauren Tritton

Queensland

  • Grant Dixon
  • Peter McMullen

South Australia

  • Dani Hill
  • Ken Rogers

Western Australia

  • Gary Hall Jnr
  • Ryan Warwick

Tasracing and the Tasmanian Trotting Club have organised a host of on course activities for the spectacular night of racing with more information, including dining packages being able to be found on the Go Racing Tasmania website.

Tasmania will also be in the national spotlight the day prior with Harness Racing Australia hosting their Annual General Meeting in Hobart.

Full rules on the championship are available here.

 

Duncan Dornauf for Tasracing

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Shartin has now won over $2 million
24-Oct-2019 13:10 PM NZDT
Can McWicked score third Breeders Crown title?
24-Oct-2019 09:10 AM NZDT
$100,000 Pick 5 and more for Breeders Crown
24-Oct-2019 07:10 AM NZDT
Brandt steps down from USTA Board
24-Oct-2019 07:10 AM NZDT
Stafford and Columbo collect Harrington titles
24-Oct-2019 06:10 AM NZDT
I Want Kandy upsets field
24-Oct-2019 06:10 AM NZDT
Alagna hopes byes pay off in Breeders Crown
24-Oct-2019 05:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News