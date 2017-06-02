$100,000 2yo race for South Australia

The organising committee for the 2018 Allwood Stud SA Yearling Sale are delighted to announce that SA BOTRA has joined forces with HRSA to create the greatest value Group 1 race this country has ever seen for harness racing 2yo’s.

The very first step, thanks to the great team at Allwood Stud, is for South Australia to have a Group One $100,000 race for all yearlings sold at the 2018 Allwood Stud SA Yearling Sale, who are made eligible under the sale terms and conditions.

With only the best 30 yearlings gaining access into the select sale and 30 non sale entries, many people will view this $100,000 Group One as Australia’s best value race from the outset.

It’s with great pride that the Allwood Stud SA Sales Committee can confirm today this is just the start of some very exciting times moving forward in South Australia and our mission is to have most affordable, easily accessible and yet prestigious 2Y0 race on the Australian calendar.

BOTRA SA without doubt and rightfully so, will be always credited with bringing back the sale in South Australia and we are delighted they offered us a chance to join forces to create an event that harness racing participants can be extremely proud and excited about.

When contacted today about this astonishing announcement, a representative from Allwood Stud said,” We have a real affection and devotion for harness racing in this country”.

Allwood Stud have two outstanding Stallions now standing in WA, Follow The Stars , the 2014 Australian and New Zealand 2Y0 of the Year and Fly Like An Eagle , who was the 2012 New Zealand 2YO of the Year.

The Allwood Stud representative went on to say “Our two stallions had remarkable two and three old seasons that gave their connections so much excitement and joy. The opportunity for us to be a part of such an outstanding race that will do so much for the sport in South Australia was a no brainer”.

The Board of HRSA are working very hard at bringing other new race concepts into the race calendar and we believe they will stimulate and get juvenile racing thriving in this state again.

The Sales Committee would also like to acknowledge and thank Allwood Stud coming on board for the next 3 years to ensure the success of this new and exciting race.

For us as proud South Australians to achieve our mission in having the most prestigious and best run 2Y0 race carnival in the country within a few years, we do need to continue to build and expand our strong partnerships with yearling buyers and breeders across Australia.

The Sales Committee also recognises that none of the above would have ever been possible or implemented without the help from whom many people see as the man who is ‘Driving The Future Of Harness Racing’ in this country, Mr Dean Baring.

Dean is the man behind www.Harnessbred.com and the world’s leading Test Mating program, plus he is also the co-creator and the driving force behind APG TV. Words can’t express the full nature of his importance and the role he has played in helping the sport, we all love in South Australia.

For further enquiries feel free to contact Chairman of the 2018 Allwood Stud SA Sales committee, Gary Crocker on 0408945755 or HRSA CEO, John Lewis on 0417855300.

by the 2018 Allwood Stud SA Yearling Sale Committee