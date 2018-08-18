Day At The Track

Australian Pacing Gold graduate strikes first

10:19 PM 18 Aug 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Pistol Abbey,Harness racing
Ashlea Brennan photo

IT DIDN’T take an Australian Pacing Gold graduate long to make its way into the winners’ circle during tonight’s Breeders’ Crown semi-finals.

In fact, a filly purchased at the 2016 Sydney Sale captured the opening event on the card.

Prepared by premier horsewoman Emma Stewart and driven by in-form reinsman Mark Pitt, Pistol Abbey proved too slick for her rivals to book her berth in next week’s Group One Final.

After enjoying the perfect one-one trip from barrier two, the daughter of Western Terror was angled to the pegs around the home turn before finishing stoutly along the sprint lane.

Rating 1:56.7 over 2150 metres, the three-year-old stretched her record to four wins and four placings from 12 starts for earnings of $61,990.

Pistol Abbey captured her Breeders’ Crown heat at Shepparton 10 days ago when first-up since last February.

“After getting a good trip like that she was always going to be hard to hold out,” Stewart said. “It was a good drive from Mark and the filly hit the line well.

“That was only her second run from a six-month break and will top her off perfectly for the Final.

“Without knowing the draw, but all things being even, she will be hard to beat in the Final.”


APG Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Met's Hall holds off Manchego in Zweig Memorial
18-Aug-2018 13:08 PM NZST
Newborn Sassy nails down Yonkers Open
18-Aug-2018 13:08 PM NZST
Cummings five, Sarama two at Batavia Downs
18-Aug-2018 12:08 PM NZST
On Your Six cruises at Tioga Downs
18-Aug-2018 12:08 PM NZST
NAADA final to Joe Pennacchio at Yonkers
18-Aug-2018 11:08 AM NZST
Delightful Dragon surpasses $800,000 in earnings
18-Aug-2018 08:08 AM NZST
Steve Oldford takes Billings leg at Scioto Downs
18-Aug-2018 07:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News