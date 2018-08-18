Australian Pacing Gold graduate strikes first

IT DIDN’T take an Australian Pacing Gold graduate long to make its way into the winners’ circle during tonight’s Breeders’ Crown semi-finals.
In fact, a filly purchased at the 2016 Sydney Sale captured the opening event on the card.
Prepared by premier horsewoman Emma Stewart and driven by in-form reinsman Mark Pitt, Pistol Abbey proved too slick for her rivals to book her berth in next week’s Group One Final.
After enjoying the perfect one-one trip from barrier two, the daughter of Western Terror was angled to the pegs around the home turn before finishing stoutly along the sprint lane.
Rating 1:56.7 over 2150 metres, the three-year-old stretched her record to four wins and four placings from 12 starts for earnings of $61,990.
Pistol Abbey captured her Breeders’ Crown heat at Shepparton 10 days ago when first-up since last February.
“After getting a good trip like that she was always going to be hard to hold out,” Stewart said. “It was a good drive from Mark and the filly hit the line well.
“That was only her second run from a six-month break and will top her off perfectly for the Final.
“Without knowing the draw, but all things being even, she will be hard to beat in the Final.”
