Australian Pacing Gold graduate wins Derby

Australian Pacing Gold graduate Yankee Roller may be given the opportunity to take on the best of his age next week.

Having maintained his perfect record by capturing the $30,000 South Australian Derby at Globe Derby last night, the son of Rock N Roll Heaven is in line to contest heats of Victoria’s Blue Riband.

Qualifies of the classic are scheduled to be held as part of the Ballarat Cup program next Saturday.

Pleased with the three-year-old’s latest triumph, trainer Emma Stewart will decide Yankee Roller’s immediate future upon his return to her Victorian stable.

“He’s a very nice type, which is still on the improve,” Stewart said. “He’s only had five starts, so is still learning what it’s all about.

“I’ve got a reasonable opinion of him and expect him to improve with racing, but haven’t really decided whether he will be thrown into the deep end against the more seasoned three-year-olds.

“The ability is certainly there, but I will make a decision after he gets home and see how he has handled the trip.”

Driven by Gavin Lang during his latest win, Yankee Roller overcame his second row draw to account for The Brooklyn Brawler, which as gallant after facing the breeze, and No Alabi to complete a trifecta for the raiders.

Covering the last half in 59 seconds, the gelding rated 2:00 over 2230 metres.

With the win Yankee Roller remains unbeaten with five starts for five wins to date with $58,082 in the bank.

Yankee Roller

APG Media