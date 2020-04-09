Australian foal numbers dip to below 3,000

Foal numbers are drastically down in Australia this year

The expectant foal crop in Australia standardbreds this season will be around 2,950. This represents the lowest figure since records were first kept by Harness Racing Australia in 1966/67.

As at April 3, 2020 the total foal crop in Australia numbered 2,876, according to Australian Standardbred breeders Association secretary Gary Newton.

The expectant final figure will be approximately 400 fewer foals than the previous season. It will be 50 percent down on the 2000/01 season when there were 6,382 foals born in Australia.

The largest ever foal crop in this country was 13,658 in the 1978/79.

There has been a continual downward spiral in number for 30 years.

Newton said:

“The foal numbers across Australia are in free-fall and it appears that the biggest decline is in the owner-breeder type that are leaving the industry.

“In 2011 the Australian Breeding Panel survey, headed by John Bagshaw, identified 29 percent of those surveyed claimed they would decrease the number of mares they would look to get in foal. That number alarmingly increased to 54 percent in an ASBA survey conducted last year.”

“Costs and a level playing field are the two main reasons for the decline plus the average age of the breeder is 45 and rising,” Newton stated.

“We just don’t have young people coming into the game. It’s not sexy enough to attract them.”

The national foal crops have been:

Year Foals

2017/18 3,335

2016/17 3,444

2015/16 3,641

2014/15 3,861

2013/14 3,867

2012/13 4,193

2011/12 4,517

2010/11 4,879

2009/10 5,345

2008/09 5,263

2007/08 5,055

2006/07 5,088

2005/06 6,024

2004/05 5,923

2003/04 6,079

2002/03 5,751

2001/02 6,379

2000/01 6,382