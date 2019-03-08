Australian invasion at Saratoga

Shez Sugarsweet A digging in and hanging on in her second career local try

The Thursday harness racing feature at Saratoga Casino Hotel looked like an Australian invasion.

Four of the six participants in the $15,000 Fillies and Mares Open were Australian imports and the stretch run of the race was comprised of these invaders.

The race's favorite Sally Fletcher A (Bruce Aldrich Jr) had to navigate through some traffic trouble in the feature while Shez Sugarsweet A ( Somebeachsomewhere ) was on the front-end.

Those two squared off around the final turn with Shez Sugarsweet A digging in and hanging on in her second career local try.

Ron Cushing trains and drives the six year old mare who is two-for-two at the Spa following Thursday's 1:56.4 victory.

Sally Fletcher A was the runner-up while Annabeth (Mark Beckwith) earned the show spot.

Shez Sugarsweet A returned $10.60 to win and led an exacta and triple that paid $33.20 and $200.50, respectively.

The Australian quartet finished first, second, fourth and fifth in the Thursday feature as Shez Sugarsweet A remained undefeated in her pair of local tries in 2019.

Live racing resumes on Saturday night at the Spa with a 6:45pm first post.

Mike Sardella