Australian invasion at Saratoga

The Thursday harness racing feature at Saratoga Casino Hotel looked like an Australian invasion.
Four of the six participants in the $15,000 Fillies and Mares Open were Australian imports and the stretch run of the race was comprised of these invaders.
The race's favorite Sally Fletcher A (Bruce Aldrich Jr) had to navigate through some traffic trouble in the feature while Shez Sugarsweet A (Somebeachsomewhere) was on the front-end.
Those two squared off around the final turn with Shez Sugarsweet A digging in and hanging on in her second career local try.
Ron Cushing trains and drives the six year old mare who is two-for-two at the Spa following Thursday's 1:56.4 victory.
Sally Fletcher A was the runner-up while Annabeth (Mark Beckwith) earned the show spot.
Shez Sugarsweet A returned $10.60 to win and led an exacta and triple that paid $33.20 and $200.50, respectively.
The Australian quartet finished first, second, fourth and fifth in the Thursday feature as Shez Sugarsweet A remained undefeated in her pair of local tries in 2019.
Live racing resumes on Saturday night at the Spa with a 6:45pm first post.
Mike Sardella