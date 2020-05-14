Australian racing season extended

The Australian Racing Season has been extended by four months

A historic decision by the Executive of Harness Racing Australia will extend the current racing season to the end of the year, due to the COVID19 pandemic.

The executive announced the decision yesterday, extending the current 2019/20 racing season to 31 December.

The decision will appease industry participants becoming increasingly concerned about the loss of opportunities for two, three and four year old feature and futurity racing.

The HRA Executive said the decision to extend the season allows the various State Controlling Bodies time to consider the reprogramming of various Feature and Futurity Races which have been, or will be, impacted by the direct or related effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The extension to the season is for the current 2019/20 racing season only and does not alter the breeding season. From a racing perspective, all Standardbreds will keep their current age through to 31 December 2020.

Further updates will be provided in due course by Harness Racing Australia and the respective State Controlling Bodies as they apply to matters including rules, ratings handicapping and the feature race calendar.

Terry Gange