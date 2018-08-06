Day At The Track

Avalon Mists wins Germany's Filly Derby

02:12 AM 06 Aug 2018 NZST
Girls Talk, harness racing
Girls Talk, who races unchecked, wires the field for driver Eric Raffin
PMU Trot photo

Saturday’s Derby Weekend at Berlin Mariendorf featured the Filly Derby (purse 91,877 euro, 12 starters) and 1.4/1 Avalon Mists (3f Pastor Stephen-Sunshine Bi) scored timed in 1.13.4kr with Robin Bakker at the lines for trainer Paul Hagoort.

Two lengths back in second was Cahaya (3f Love You-C’est la Vie) with trainer Dion P. Tesselaar driving. Isabella Boshoeve (3f Ready Cash-Yewel Boshoeve) was third driven by Heinz Wewering and also trainer by Tesselaar. Fourth was Isabella Granata (3f Corleone-Granata Aas) reined by trainer Rudolf Haller.

Sunday is the 123rd edition of the Deutsches Traber Derby for a purse of 215,633 euro and the Super Trot 2018 carrying a 70,000 euro total purse,

Saturday at Enghien the FR two year old fillies were on stage in race two for 32,000 euro and raced over 2150 meters autostart.

Girls Talk (2f Brilliantissime-Be My Girl) scored with a front end journey in 1.17.94 with Eric Raffin aboard for trainer Philippe Allaire.

This great gaited filly races unchecked. So far in 2018 the offspring of Brilliantissime (2011 m Ready Cash-Ivre de Victoire-Buvetier d’Aunou) have excelled in qualifying races.

Three year olds also contested at the monte discipline for a 58,000 euro purse over 2875 meters voltstart, with 5/1 Fleo Lila (3g Timoko-Sally de Neuliac) scoring in 1.17.6kr for Eric Raffin and trainer Franck Anne.

Forbes Delo (3m Saxo de Vandel-Reverie d’Ar) was second for jockey Adrien Lamy.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

