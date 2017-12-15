Day At The Track

Avenir de Blay wins Q+ at Vincennes

06:59 AM 15 Dec 2017 NZDT
Avenir de Blay, harness racing
Avenir de Blay
Le Trot Photo

December 13, 2017 - Tony LeBeller teamed 2.1/1 Avenir de Blay (7g Hooper-Mirabelle de Blay) to victory in Wednesday’s Quinte+ Prix Poitou-Charentes (purse €85.000, 2850 meters, 17 starters) at Paris-Vincennes. The LeBeller harness racing trainee, that he also owns, was timed in 1.14kr to defeat 7.2/1 Attacus (7g Hand du Vivier) driven by Eric Raffin for trainer Sebastien Guarato. 21/1 Venus de Bailly (8f Chaillot) was third for Alexandre Abrivard ahead of Artiste de Joudes at 13/1 and 4.4/1 Auch.

https://www.pmu.fr/infocentre/infocentre/photos/arrivee/13122017R1C1/photo_arrivee_original_size.jpgAvenir de Blay

On the card was the Prix les Mathes-la Palmyre (purse €80,000, 2175 meters, 11 starters) with the 1.13.7kr timed score to 5/1 Chance des Douits (5f Power Jet-Pony Girl) for Gabriele Gelormini. 5.4/1 Comete Darche (5f Ready Cash) took second for J-M Bazire and 39/1 Chic et Belle was third driven by Anthony Barrier.

https://www.pmu.fr/infocentre/infocentre/photos/arrivee/13122017R1C3/photo_arrivee_original_size.jpgChance des Douits

The day’s featured event was the monte Gr. III Prix Auguste Francois (purse €110,000, 2175 meters, 12 starters) and a classic affair it was with a pair on the line together timed in 1.11.8kr. The 2.4/1 winner was Val Royal (8m Capriccio-Quarda du Rib) handled by Eric Raffin for trainer J-M Bazire and owner Ecurie des Charmes. This one, and his chief rival could be a Cornulier player. Second finishing was 41/1 Valse de Reve (8f Mister President-Nouba Horba) with Guillaume Martin in the irons for owner/trainer Alain Roussel. 2.1/1 Alpha Saltor (7m Paris Haufor-Glory d’Ariane) took third for jockey Matthieu Abrivard. 12/1 Vra Voyou and 12/1 Tiger Danover were 11th and 12th.

https://www.pmu.fr/infocentre/infocentre/photos/arrivee/13122017R1C4/photo_arrivee_original_size.jpgVal Royal

Other interesting winners this day were 11/1 Bel Air (6g Ganymede-Kaldeira) in the Prix de Villers Cotterets (purse €55,000, 2100 meters, 18 starters) with P-Y Verva up for trainer Franck Bouismartel, also the owner. 33/1 Ballaya (6f First de Retz) was second for Franck Anne ahead of 7/10 favorite Global Response (6g Credit Winner-Com Mimmi). Race time was a quick 1.11.5kr.

https://www.pmu.fr/infocentre/infocentre/photos/arrivee/13122017R1C5/photo_arrivee_original_size.jpgBel Air

Finally was the Prix de Blanquefort (purse €55,000, 2100  meters, 12 European starters) and the 1.12.9kr timed winner was 5.5/1 Amitie d’Orgeres (7f defi d’Aunou-Passion d’Orgeres) handled by Anthony Barrier. 8.4/1 Romi Mms (7f Turbo Sund-Goldy LB) was a rallying second for J-M Bazire and SLO based owner Mitja Slavic. Third was the 3/2 favorite Ardente du Clos with owner/trainer Matthieu Abrivard the pilot.

https://www.pmu.fr/infocentre/infocentre/photos/arrivee/13122017R1C6/photo_arrivee_original_size.jpgAmitie d’Orgeres

 

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Devious Man joins Blue Chip
15-Dec-2017 07:12 AM NZDT
Dave Little back at The Meadowlands
15-Dec-2017 06:12 AM NZDT
15-Dec-2017 07:12 AM NZDT
Dave Little back at The Meadowlands
15-Dec-2017 06:12 AM NZDT
Friday night at The Meadowlands
15-Dec-2017 05:12 AM NZDT
Asher is top trainer; drivers go to the wire
15-Dec-2017 03:12 AM NZDT
It's Lucky 13 for Boli at Pompano
15-Dec-2017 02:12 AM NZDT
Nat A Virgin pulls off upset in feature
14-Dec-2017 15:12 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Includes Video
