535 average $63,680 with one day to go

Columbus, OH --- On the very first evening of the 2017 Lexington Selected Yearling Sale, many of harness racing media members and those in the audience were swift to commence comparisons between this year’s edition and the record-breaking version which occurred the previous year. Randy Manges, co-sales manager, quickly responded to these queries by stating the two were vastly different, as 2016 was in a class of its own, yet he felt the upcoming four sessions would demonstrate not only the demand for horses, but a very robust middle market. After Mettle and Tangent, however, sold for $180,000 and $100,000, respectively, on Friday (Oct. 6) in the sale’s fourth installment, the 2017 sale is poised to soar past its predecessor to annex the top spot in the history books.

“You cannot compare this year’s sale to last year’s because we don’t have a $800,000 or $550,000 yearling,” said Manges. “But we have very nice horses right up until the last horse to sell, so the catalogue we have created should appeal to a number of buyers to the conclusion of the sale.”

Friday evening witnessed the passage of 124 yearlings through the ring that were sold for a total sum of $3,674,000 with an average of $29,629. This was increase of 16.1 percent from 2016’s equivalent session, which netted $2,884,000 from 113 horses and supplied an average of $25,522. The median price also increased by roughly 20 percent from last year with two horses bringing $100,000 or more as last year’s highest-priced horse was sold for $97,000 for the corresponding session.

As the sale heads into its final evening, 535 horses have generated $34,069,000 in revenue with an average of $63,680. Its 2016 counterpart offered 491 yearlings which sold for $30,553,000 with an average of $62,266. This year 101 horses have sold for $100,000 or better while in 2016, 76 yearlings accomplished that feat.

Mettle, a son of Trixton-Angelette Hanover, not only created the highest-price of the evening, but was the first $100,000 horse of the session. Consigned and raised by Hunterton Farms, the colt was assigned Hip No. 442 and is now owned by Celebrity Farms.

By Yankee Glide, Mettle’s dam was a talented race mare as she banked $317,892, was second in the Breeders Crown final as a 2-year-old and in the Coaching Club Oaks as a sophomore. She was also third in the Hudson Filly Trot as a 3-year-old.

From three foals of racing age, Angelette Hanover has provided three winners, but the potential for her progeny to be future stars is quite promising. Not only is the mare a half-sibling to Annie Hall (Like A Prayer, $103,469), who has also foaled two $100,000 winners, but her granddam is none other than Hall of Fame member Amour Angus. Therefore, Mettle hails from one of the most coveted bloodlines in the sport.

Tangent, a daughter of Cantab Hall-Fraction, possesses her own impressive credentials when it comes to her female family, which is undoubtedly one of the primary factors involved in her price.

Consigned and reared by Diamond Creek Farm, this filly, identified as Hip No. 448, was selected by Marcus Melander as agent for Al Libfield for $100,000.

Tangent’s dam is by Andover Hall and from two foals of racing age has one, Sherrys Lady (Muscle Hill), who is a winner as a 2-year-old. Fraction, however, is out of Decimal Hanover (SJ’s Caviar, $1,536), who in turn is a daughter of D Train. This makes her a half-sibling to 2007 Horse of the Year, multiple Dan Patch Award winner, world champion and successful sire Donato Hanover (Andover Hall, $2.9 million), world champion Here Comes Herbie (Credit Winner, $365,541) and Dream On Hanover (Andover Hall, $119,521).

The Lexington Selected Yearling Sale continues until Saturday (Oct. 7) with all sessions opening at 7 p.m.

by Kim French, USTA Internet News Editor