B Yoyo produces an 'A-Plus' performance

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (February 10, 2017) - B Yoyo produced an "A-Plus" performance to pull off a minor harness racing upset in the $18,000 featured trot on Friday at the Meadowlands.

Crosbys Clam Bake left for the lead while odds-on favorite Muscle Diamond was content to take back to last through an opening quarter mile in 27.2 and a half mile in 56.3.

Past the half mile, B Yoyo and Joe Bongiorno pulled first over, giving Muscle Diamond and John Campbell a lively tow in the outer flow.

As the field passed three-quarters in 1:25.3, B Yoyo powered to the lead as Crosbys Clam Bake backed up. Muscle Diamond came three-wide and began his charge after B Yoyo, but was unable to make up enough ground as B Yoyo scored in 1:53 at nearly 6-1 odds in the compact field of six.

"The strategy was to get away close and sit close, but in the first turn I could see he felt way better than he has in prior starts and that's why I moved him first over," explained Bongiorno, who entered the week third in the Meadowlands driver standings. "He wasn't bumpy in the turns tonight and when he's like that he can trot with any horse."

Opulent Yankee finished third with Classical Annie, Crosbys Clam Bake and War Cry Hall rounding out the order of finish.

B Yoyo won for the 26th time in 122 career starts with earnings of $309,995 for owners Bill Lambos and Dionisios Liberatos. He is trained by Richie Johnson.

Brett Miller scored a driving hat trick while Vinnie Ginsburg and trainer Jackie Greene combined for a pair of wins.

Miller leads the driver standings with 76 wins.

Total handle on the 11-race card was $2,171,919.

Live racing resumes Saturday with a 12-race card. Post time is 7:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.playmeadowlands.com.