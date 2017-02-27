Day At The Track

Seven 'French' trots at Yonkers

11:49 AM 27 Feb 2017 NZDT
B Yoyo
B Yoyo
Chris Brokate Photo

YONKERS, NY, Sunday, February 26, 2017 - Yonkers Raceway's fourth Sunday harness racing card of the season included seven 'French' trots, though the featured $50,000 Open Handicap wasn't among them.

A field of seven (after a defection) were all nose-to-gate going the flat mile, with second choice B Yoyo (Joe Bongiorno, $7.90) picked off 11-10 choice Rose Run Parker (George Brennan) at the wire in 1:56.1.

The eventual winner-from post position No. 2-was part of an early, three-way scrum also involving Zooming (Tyler Buter) and Red Hot Herbie (Jason Bartlett). It was 'Herbie' making the lead (but not the cones) right around a :28.1 opening quarter-mile.

Soon after, Rose Run Parker, who had tucked in behind the early speed, made his second move, taking his turn by a :58.4 half. It was :28.2 down the back (1:27.1) as B Yoyo went after the leader from third. Entering the stretch, Rose Run Parker owned a length lead, but the pursuer was relentless.

B Yoyo was up by a nose, with Red Hot Herbie, Luck O The Irish (Jordan Stratton) and rank outsider Lou Man (Dan Dube) completed the cashers.

The winner hadn't been seen in Westchester since October of 2015, while the runner-up jump it off in his only previous local try (July, 2016).

For B Yoyo, a 7-year-old Striking Sahbra gelding trained by Richard Johnson for co-owners Bill Lambos and Dionisios Liberatos, is was his third win in eight seasonal starts.. The exacta paid $25.80, with the triple returning $79.50.

The Sunday 'New York, New York Double' offered up a winning combo of 2-Shesmyheartandsoul (Aqueduct's 3rd race) and 1-Ontheroad De Vie (Yonkers' 6th race), which paid $25.50 for every correct $1 ticket. Total pool was $5,769.

Frank Drucker

