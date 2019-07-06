Backseat Terror wins sixth straight

CHESTER PA - The Western Terror mare Backseat Terror paced to her sixth consecutive harness racing victory in winning the $17,000 distaff pacing feature on Friday afternoon at Harrah's Philadelphia, stopping the timer in 1:51.3.

Lyons Hedgeabet had the top at the :27.1 quarter; Hurrikane Shorty then moved to control the racetrack before the :55.2 half, with Backseat Terror moving uncovered at that point. Down the backstretch the winenr used strong strides to reach the three-quarters in 1:23, open up six lengths by the stretch call, and then prevail by 2¾ lengths over Lyons Hedgeabet, who recovered from a shuffle. Corey Callahan was in his usual sulky spot behind the streaking mare for trainer Katricia Adams and owner John Barnard.

There were a pair of $16,000 contests for the "nw 5 races" class. One was for female pacers on the "Filly And Mare Friday" card at Philly, and it was won by the Real Artist sophomore filly Abigail Dawn in 1:52. Alli Nui was determined to set the pace, getting parked past a :26.1 before getting the top, with Abigail Dawn having reached her to challenge just before the :55 half.The battle raged on past the 1:23.2 three-quarters and deep into the stretch, where Abigail Dawn could finally gain the advantage, winning by a half length.

In the trot, driver Jeremy Morrison doubled his lifetime win total as he patiently guided the Chapter Seven sophomore gelding Chapter Fashion up the inside to victory in 1:56.1. Chapter Seven has now not lost a race this year in six starts in which he stayed flat, and Morrison grabbed early position, waited for the stretch, and closed to defeat pacesetter Hammer Creek by a half-length for trainer Jim Campbell and Fashion Farms LLC.

The Somebeachsomewhere mare Lyons River Pride caught the eye as she sped to a 1:50.1 lifetime mark while cracking the $300,000 lifetime earnings barrier in a $14,500 distaff pacing contest. George Napolitano Jr. made two moves to take charge of the throttle, hanging up fractions of :26.3, :55.2, and 1:22.2 en route to a 3¾ lengths victory over favorite Believe In Me for trainer Gareth Dowse and owner Geoffrey Lyons Mound.