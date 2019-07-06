Day At The Track

Backseat Terror wins sixth straight

08:20 AM 06 Jul 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Harrah's Philadelphia,Harness racing

CHESTER PA - The Western Terror mare Backseat Terror paced to her sixth consecutive harness racing victory in winning the $17,000 distaff pacing feature on Friday afternoon at Harrah's Philadelphia, stopping the timer in 1:51.3.

Lyons Hedgeabet had the top at the :27.1 quarter; Hurrikane Shorty then moved to control the racetrack before the :55.2 half, with Backseat Terror moving uncovered at that point. Down the backstretch the winenr used strong strides to reach the three-quarters in 1:23, open up six lengths by the stretch call, and then prevail by 2¾ lengths over Lyons Hedgeabet, who recovered from a shuffle. Corey Callahan was in his usual sulky spot behind the streaking mare for trainer Katricia Adams and owner John Barnard.

There were a pair of $16,000 contests for the "nw 5 races" class. One was for female pacers on the "Filly And Mare Friday" card at Philly, and it was won by the Real Artist sophomore filly Abigail Dawn in 1:52. Alli Nui was determined to set the pace, getting parked past a :26.1 before getting the top, with Abigail Dawn having reached her to challenge just before the :55 half.The battle raged on past the 1:23.2 three-quarters and deep into the stretch, where Abigail Dawn could finally gain the advantage, winning by a half length.

In the trot, driver Jeremy Morrison doubled his lifetime win total as he patiently guided the Chapter Seven sophomore gelding Chapter Fashion up the inside to victory in 1:56.1. Chapter Seven has now not lost a race this year in six starts in which he stayed flat, and Morrison grabbed early position, waited for the stretch, and closed to defeat pacesetter Hammer Creek by a half-length for trainer Jim Campbell and Fashion Farms LLC.

The Somebeachsomewhere mare Lyons River Pride caught the eye as she sped to a 1:50.1 lifetime mark while cracking the $300,000 lifetime earnings barrier in a $14,500 distaff pacing contest. George Napolitano Jr. made two moves to take charge of the throttle, hanging up fractions of :26.3, :55.2, and 1:22.2 en route to a 3¾ lengths victory over favorite Believe In Me for trainer Gareth Dowse and owner Geoffrey Lyons Mound.

 

PHHA / Harrah's Philadelphia

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Big day at Goshen for Schnittker, Johnson
06-Jul-2019 10:07 AM NZST
Backseat Terror wins sixth straight
06-Jul-2019 08:07 AM NZST
Track photographer John Pantalone passed away
06-Jul-2019 08:07 AM NZST
Elimination favorite lucky to be alive
06-Jul-2019 08:07 AM NZST
Burke has high regard for youngsters
06-Jul-2019 07:07 AM NZST
2YO trotters on show in PA All Stars
06-Jul-2019 04:07 AM NZST
Captain Crunch back in the top spot
06-Jul-2019 01:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News