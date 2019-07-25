Bakersfield wins feature pace

CHESTER PA - The American Ideal gelding Bakersfield went right to the top, then held off a sustained bud from favored JJ Flynn to win the $14,500 featured harness racing pace in 1:51 on Wednesday afternoon at Harrah's Philadelphia.

George Napolitano Jr., one of the premier front-end drivers today, got Bakersfield quickly to the top from post four, while JJ Flynn could only tuck fourth early from post six as horses with inside positions defended spots behind the pacesetter. JJ Flynn came out at the half and grinded up to the leader the rest of the way, but Bakersfield proved to have too much in reserve and won by a half length for trainer Gilbert Garcia-Owen and owner Gilbert Garcia-Herrera. The winner of two of his last three now has lifetime earnings of $398,916.

The feature race was also the Jackpot Hi-5 race, with a carryover of almost $49,000. Even though the second choice beat the heavy favorite and the three horses behind them were 35-1, 30-1, and 20-1, there still was no correct unique ticket in the Pick 5 pool, so there will be a carryover of $51,848.96 going into Thursday's card.

In a $14,000 co-featured pace, Captain Mulzac, a sophomore son of Captaintreacherous, scored his second straight victory, winning by four lengths in a lifetime best 1:51. Captain Mulzac, trained by Tony Alagna for owner 3 Fools LLC, Francis Azur, Jim Winske, and Stephen Michaels, was unraced at two, but is six-for-eight as a sophomore, and his star is rising quickly.

Driving Captain Mulzac was Tim Tetrick, who posted sixteen wins during the four cards of racing here last week, and today added five more victories to his meet-leading tally.