Barbara's Shadow does it again

DOVER, Del.--- It was de ja vu all-over-again in the Tuesday, Feb. 28 harness racing feature at Dover Downs. In a near recreation of last week's meeting, Barbara's Shadow beat Dismissal, still the odds-on public choice, to the finish line in the $15,000 Mares 4&5-Year-Old pace to score her second win in-a-row, third in her last four and fifth victory in 2017.

Vic Kirby left fastest with Barbara's Shadow then yielded to Dismissal and Yannick Gingras, as had happened the previous Tuesday. Gingras controlled the pace as Dismissal held off a brief encounter with On Your Six (George Dennis) at the three quarters with Barbara's Shadow remaining in the garden spot. Turning for home on the straightaway Kirby pulled his Shadow Play -Bababababarbarapan four-year-old quickly to the outside to engage Dismissal for several steps then rush past to post a 1:51.4 victory by a neck amid a light shower.

Kirby, trainer Leigh Raymer and Brian Offfecker own the winner of five of eight races this year with a second and a third earning $44,922 and $$80,136 lifetime. In The Shadows (Tony Morgan) picked up third money.

Tim Tetrtick guided JFE Enterprise's Scandalicious to her first win of the year taking the fast daughter of American Ideal -The Company Store right to the front and never looking back en route to a 1:52.1 decisive win. Westluckycam (Gingras) was runner-up. That Woman Hanover (Art Stafford Jr.) was the show finisher. Scandalicious now has won 23 times in her career for a $372,655 bankroll. The win was also the 977th win for trainer Scott DiDomenico.

Tim Tetrick drove a triple, Vic Kirby, Jim Morand, owner-trainer Leigh Ramer and trainer Les Givens had two wins each.

EARL'S SPEEDER, CELEBRITY PEGASUS BATTLE AGAIN IN $15,000 FEATURE TROT WEDNESDAY

Last week Earl's Speeder overtook Celebrity Pegasus for a neck victory, this time Earl's Speeder gets the outside post 8 in the Wednesday, March 1 $15,000 4&5-Year-Old Winners-Over trot. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

The nightly feature is usually the 10th race, but this Wednesday, it will be showcased as the 3rd races. Mike Casalino owns Earl's Speeder, who has won two of his last three starts with Corey Callahan. Celebrity Pegasus was the race favorite last Wednesday and Art Stafford Jr. took the lead after the quarter and held it until the final strides finishing second by a neck for owners Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms. Front trotting Marley's Guy and Tim Tetrick drew the rail while Bobby Glassmeyer's Streamsong and Jonathan Roberts is alongside.

Dover trotting guru Vic Kirby and Chris Giaccio own Steel Reserve who has been in top form. Machuca with Yannick Gingras; Tate Lewis' Bowdie De Vie handled by Allan Davis, and Don Marine's Lucky Ten K, a winner last time, driven by Ross Wolfenden complete the lineup.

In the sub-feature, Bluebird Reverend (Montrell Teague) heads a nine-horse contingent which also includes Robbins Next Farms' Keystone Orion (Roberts), Antonio Buttitta's Muscerne (Tony Morgan), Baximum (Russ Foster) leaving from the rail for Tina and Joe Clark.

In yet another top trot, former Hambletonian winner Market Share gets regular driver Tim Tetrick back and drew post 1 facing Bill Cantrell's Deacons Valley (Gingras) and RBH Ventures and Spangnola's Guiltywithanexcuse (Callahan) in another toss up contest.

