Jason Bartlett explodes with seven Yonkers wins

YONKERS, NY, Thursday, January 26, 2017--Jason Bartlett won seven of Yonkers Raceway's 10 social events Thursday evening.

Bartlett's half-dozen began with a $12.60 early double, comprised of Hooves on First ($3.80) in the $8,500, first-race pace (1:57) and Windsong Jack ($5.60) in the $8,500, second-race pace (1:54.4).

Grounded ($10) won the $10,500, fourth-race pace (1:56.4), while Mike's Powerhouse ($4.90) won the $10,500, fifth-race pace (1:54.2).

Wins five and six came in races seven ($14,000 pace) and eight ($16,000 pace), with Pam's Legacy (1:54.4) and Spinarama ($6.10), respectively.

Bartlett's seventh win of the evening came behind rank outsider Canaco Star ($61), who skimmed the cones from well back in the $14,000 pacing finale (1:56.1)

Bartlett, who drove in all 10 races, owns the early-season local lead with 31 victories.

That last-race longshot produced a Pick 5 carryover of $1,272.65 into Friday's card (50-cent base wager, races 6 through 10).