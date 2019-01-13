Bartlett sweeps $44,000 Opens

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, January 12, 2019 - Fresh off a five-win performance the previous evening, harness racing driver Jason Bartlett's Saturday night (Jan. 12th) saw him take down both of Yonkers Raceway's co-featured $44,000 Opens.

Bartlett did it with a pair of fours.

Bellows Binge ($19.40)-from post position No. 4-closed from third-over in the weekly featured pace, snapping Christen Me N (Matt Kakaley) at the wire in 1:54.

Bettor's Fire N (Ron Cushing) grabbed third as the 62-1 rank outsider in a race that set up for the come-from-behind set when polester Run Oneover N (George Brennan) took no early prisoners. He stuffed 3-2 favorite Air Strike (Brent Holland) and Sicily (Jim Marohn Jr.) in behind, paying a :25.3 price for the privilege.

After a :56.3 intermission, Sicily was out and moving again, engaging Run Oneover N in and out of a 1:24.4 three-quarters.

Rune Oneover N was about to wear out his welcome early in the lane as Christen Me N moved from second-over. He made the lead late, but could not stall Bellow Binge. The latter whipped the former by a scant nose, while Aston Hill Dave (Tyler Buter) and Sicily chased home Bettor's Fire N for the minors

For fifth choice Bellow's Binge, a now-5-year-old Bettor's Delight gelding owned and trained by Richard Banca, it was his first start in the Open/Open Handicap. The exacta paid $56.50, the triple returned $5,271 and the superfecta paid $14,357 (base $2 payout).

Bellow's Binge outside number 4 (Chris Brokate Photo)

Bartlett and pocket-sitting fave Andy Ray ($4)-from post No. 4--stalked Smalltownthrowdown (Dan Dube) throws intervals of :27.4, 57.3 and 1:26.2, then eased past by a length in 1:55.4. Third went to closing Mostinterestingman (Troy Beyer), with Royal Bachelor (Marohn Jr.), with Thisguysonfire (Jordan Stratton) settling for the remainder.

For Andy Ray, a now-7-year-old Crazed gelding owned by Yinson Quezada and trained by Anette Lorentzon, his career cash went up and over a half-million dollars. The exacta paid $22.60, the triple returned $73.50 and the superfecta paid $426.

Andy Ray (Chris Brokate Photo)

Props also to millionaires Melady's Monet and Great Vintage, the trotter and pace who put up career wins No. 53 and 48, respectively, during the Saturday card.

Frank Drucker