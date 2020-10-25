BC: Cattlewash equals Hoosier pacing record

ANDERSON, Ind -- In the first Breeders Crown elimination division for three-year-old pacing colts, Cattlewash equaled the all-age Harrah's Hoosier Park track record with a 1:47.2 performance.Later on the card, charging to his 11th win of the season, Tall Dark Stranger and regular driver Yannick Gingras fought off a late charge by Warraee Vital to win the second elimination in 1:48.4 Saturday.

Leaving fast and finishing faster, Cattlewash won the first 3-year-old colt pacing Breeders Crown elimination. The mile, clocked in 1:47.2, equaled the all-age track record and set a sophomore colt pacing mark.



Driver David Miller left alertly from the rail with Cattlewash and rebuffed an early outside challenge from No Lou Zing, who settled in second through a :26 first quarter. Long shot The Greek Freak followed in third and favorite Capt Midnight sat in fourth.



Miller sat comfortably with Cattlewash as he cut a :54.1 half. Heading into three-quarters, Capt Midnight took to the outside and started a strenuous chase for the leader, but one that saw him fade as Cattlewash excelled to three-quarters in 1:20.3.



Allywag Hanover took his shot off the sizzling third panel and swung wide into the stretch, but he could not rally off weakening cover. Meanwhile, Cattlewash remained strong to the line, holding off No Lou Zing by 1-1/2 lengths. The Greek Freak, who drafted behind the leading pair, finished third, followed by Save Me A Dance and Manticore.





"He's real sharp right now," David Miller said, adding that he had no strategy when leaving from post one. "If a lot of horses left, I would've raced him differently, but no one did ... It's an awfully long stretch, but he [was going easily]."



Cattlewash, a son of Somebeachsomewhere out of the Bettor's Delight mare Road Bet, is trained by Ron Burke for owner and breeder William Donovan. He paid $7.80 to win.



Warrawee Vital tried to get a hold of the pace right off of the gate in the second BC elim division, leaving quickly and taking the lead over Captain Barbossa, with Tall Dark Stranger dropping in third into a fiery :25.4 first panel.



Gingras shifted to the overland route to take over the lead, guiding the other six colts to three-quarters in 1:23. From the back, Captain Kirk failed to sustain an outer-tier advance while Elver Hanover stayed in fourth. Meanwhile, the original trio in front wrestled for the finish line.



Warrawee Vital came out gallantly down the center of the track for a charge at Tall Dark Stranger, making Gingras urge the leader to shake off the challenger -- as he has done through the season when faced with a possible duel to the wire. Tall Dark Stranger responded again with a :25.4 closing quarter, winning by a neck in 1:48.4.



Captain Barbossa held on for third, while Elver Hanover and Sandbetweenmytoes followed to make the final.





"I just trust [Tall Dark Stranger] and let him fight off horses in the stretch," Gingras said. "Last week in Lexington, I knew he was in the best shape he's ever been."



Nancy Takter trains the James Avritt-bred son of Bettor's Delight and Precocious Beauty. Crawford Farms Racing, Marvin Katz, Caviart Farms and Howard Taylor own Tall Dark Stranger, who paid $2.20 to win.