BC Charity Challenge breeding auction unveiled

MILTON, ON - August 23, 2019 - Woodbine Entertainment and Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership are pleased to announce a harness racing breeding auction for Wednesday, October 4 in Lexington, Kentucky to raise funds for the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge.
The auction will take place prior to the second session of the 2019 Lexington Selected Yearling Sale at the Fasig-Tipton Sales Pavilion and features the opportunity to acquire a 2020 breeding to one of harness racing's most-notable stallions.
A group of prominent owners and breeders have graciously donated the breedings to raise funds for the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge. A single 2020 breeding to the following stallions will be available:
Always B Miki
Captaintreacherous
Chapter Seven
Father Patrick
Muscle Hill
Sweet Lou
Tactical Landing
The Breeders Crown Charity Challenge features four teams consisting of a celebrity, a charity of their choosing and an award-winning three-year-old Standardbred. Each charity is receiving one per cent of their horse's earnings from June 1, 2019 through October 26, 2019.
The challenge portion of this initiative features the teams competing to garner the most votes in a Facebook poll. The poll closes on October 26, 2019 and the team with the most votes will receive a significant donation from the funds raised by the breeding auction.
The funds raised for the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge are expected to exceed $100,000, which will mark the single largest donation by Woodbine Cares.
The four-teams for the Charity Challenge are listed below:
Michael 'Pinball' Clemons - Warrawee Ubeaut - Pinball Clemons Foundation
Kim MacDonald - Woodside Charm - Breast Cancer Society of Canada
Eddie Olczyk - Gimpanzee - Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation
Dan Pleasac - Captain Crunch - Ontario Standardbred Adoption Society
Each charity is guaranteed to receive a minimum of $5,000.
Fans can submit one vote per day for the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge by visiting www.BCCharityChallenge.com.
The Breeders Crown Charity Challenge would not be possible without the support and generosity of the following individuals and groups:
Marvin Katz, Libfeld/Katz Breeding Partnership
Blue Chip Farm, Tom Grossman: Chapter Seven
Burke Racing Stable LLC: Warrawee Ubeaut
Hanover Shoe Farm, Dr. Bridgette Jablonsky: Captaintreacherous & The Captaintreacherous Syndicate
Diamond Creek Farm, Adam Bowden: Father Patrick, Always B Miki & Sweet Lou
Southwind Farm, Kevin Greenfield: Tactical Landing
Southwind Farm, Michael Klau: Muscle Hill
Trainer, Verlin Yoder: Woodside Charm
Trainer, Nancy Johansson: Captain Crunch
Trainer, Marcus Melander: Gimpanzee
The 2019 Breeders Crown, presented by Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, will take place Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 at Woodbine Mohawk Park. For more information, visit www.WoodbineMohawkPark.com.
by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment