BC Charity Challenge breeding auction unveiled

The auction will take place prior to the second session of the 2019 Lexington Selected Yearling Sale at the Fasig-Tipton Sales Pavilion and features the opportunity to acquire a 2020 breeding to one of harness racing's most-notable stallions.

A group of prominent owners and breeders have graciously donated the breedings to raise funds for the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge. A single 2020 breeding to the following stallions will be available:

Always B Miki

Captaintreacherous

Chapter Seven

Father Patrick

Muscle Hill

Sweet Lou

Tactical Landing

The Breeders Crown Charity Challenge features four teams consisting of a celebrity, a charity of their choosing and an award-winning three-year-old Standardbred. Each charity is receiving one per cent of their horse's earnings from June 1, 2019 through October 26, 2019.

The challenge portion of this initiative features the teams competing to garner the most votes in a Facebook poll. The poll closes on October 26, 2019 and the team with the most votes will receive a significant donation from the funds raised by the breeding auction.

The funds raised for the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge are expected to exceed $100,000, which will mark the single largest donation by Woodbine Cares.

The four-teams for the Charity Challenge are listed below:

Michael 'Pinball' Clemons - Warrawee Ubeaut - Pinball Clemons Foundation

Kim MacDonald - Woodside Charm - Breast Cancer Society of Canada

Eddie Olczyk - Gimpanzee - Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

Dan Pleasac - Captain Crunch - Ontario Standardbred Adoption Society

Each charity is guaranteed to receive a minimum of $5,000.

Fans can submit one vote per day for the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge by visiting www.BCCharityChallenge.com.

The Breeders Crown Charity Challenge would not be possible without the support and generosity of the following individuals and groups:

Marvin Katz, Libfeld/Katz Breeding Partnership

Blue Chip Farm, Tom Grossman: Chapter Seven

Burke Racing Stable LLC: Warrawee Ubeaut

Hanover Shoe Farm, Dr. Bridgette Jablonsky: Captaintreacherous & The Captaintreacherous Syndicate

Diamond Creek Farm, Adam Bowden: Father Patrick, Always B Miki & Sweet Lou

Southwind Farm, Kevin Greenfield: Tactical Landing

Southwind Farm, Michael Klau: Muscle Hill

Trainer, Verlin Yoder: Woodside Charm

Trainer, Nancy Johansson: Captain Crunch

Trainer, Marcus Melander: Gimpanzee

The 2019 Breeders Crown, presented by Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, will take place Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 at Woodbine Mohawk Park. For more information, visit www.WoodbineMohawkPark.com.

by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment





