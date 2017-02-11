Day At The Track

Bedroomconfessions takes $50,000 Open

05:42 PM 11 Feb 2017 NZDT
Bedroomconfessions
Bedroomconfessions
Gabriela Trmal Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, February 10, 2017- Harness racing favored Bedroomconfessions (Scott Zeron, $4.30) was first home from second-over Friday night, winning Yonkers Raceway's $50,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

Unhurried from post position No. 4, Bedroomconfessions watched as pole-assigned Empress Deo (Matt Kakaley) was the lone leaver. The other lasses quickly demurred through soft early intervals of :28.2 and :57.1.

Passing the intermission, Delightful Dragon (Brent Holland) took out of third, giving the people's choice a lass to latch onto.

Empress Deo maintained her advantage in and out of a 1:25.2 three-quarters, taking a length-and-a-half lead into the lane. However, after buried alive a week ago, Bedroomconfessions had no issue finding an open lane here. She powered past the leader, winning by three-quarters of a length in 1:53.2.

Empress Deo held second, with Delightful Dragon, Motu Moonbeam N (Mark MacDonald) and a pocketed Arielle Lynn (Jason Bartlett) settling for the remainder.

For Bedroomconfessions, a 5-year-old daughter of American Ideal co-owned (as Alagna Racing) by (trainer) Tony Alagna and Riverview Racing, it was her first win in a pair of seasonal starts. The exacta paid $6.80, with the triple (three wagering favorites in order) returning $22.80.

Frank Drucker

