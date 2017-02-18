YONKERS, NY, Friday, February 17, 2017 - Bedroomconfessions (Scott Zeron, $8.70) gave nothing else a shot Friday night, easily winning the harness racing Yonkers Raceway's $50,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

Bedroomconfessions threw down an early gauntlet, making the lead-from post position No. 7-before a :27.2 opening quarter-mile. From there, she zipped the modern way, finishing her foray with intervals of :55.4, 1:24 1:52.1.

Empress Deo (Matt Kakaley) yielded for the pocket and watched the winner get away as Bedroomconfessions opened a couple of lengths in and out of the final turn. The final margin was a never-in-question length-and-a-quarter. Empress Deo was second, with a season-debuting 6-5 choice Mach it a Par (Jason Bartlett), Regil Elektra (Jordan Stratton) and Bettor N Better (Brent Holland) rounding out the payees.

For third choice Bedroomconfessions, a repeating 5-year-old daughter of American Ideal co-owned (as Alagna Racing) by (trainer) Tony Alagna and Riverview Racing, it was her second win in three seasonal starts. The exacta (same combination as a week ago) paid $74.50, with the triple returning $189.