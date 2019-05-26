Bestseller Hanover wins 15th Lismore

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, May 25, 2019-Bestseller Hanover (Jason Bartlett, $14.20) finished what she started Saturday night (May 25th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $109,234 Lismore for 3-year-old pacing fillies.

From position No. 5, she led through intervals of :28.2, :58, 1:25.3 and 1:54.4, choosing a correct evening for first seasonal victory. En route, she hooked 1-10 favorite Queen of the Pride (Jordan Stratton), before that one made a filthy break in the final turn.

As Time Goes By (George Brennan) was second at 41-1, with Rockn' Philly (Tim Tetrick) third. Annie Hill (Brian Sears) and Mi Nina Bonita (Brent Holland) came away with the minors, while Privacy Hanover (Dave Miller)-uncoupled stablemate of the winner-Rock N McRoll (Dan Dube) and the dance-of-the-danmed Queen of the Pride rounded out the order.

For second choice Bestseller Hanover, a $130,000 daughter of Somebeachsomewhere owned by Millar Farms and trained by Scott Blackler, it was that first win in three '19 tries. The exacta paid $198.50, the triple returned $705 and the superfecta paid $4,333.

Potential bridge jumpers were spared with no show wagering.

"I raced against Queen of the Pride the last two weeks and noticed Jordan (Stratton) had to hold her together to get her over the turns," Bartlett said. "That's kind of the reason I left.

"I said, 'Well, if he wants to go out of there fast, we will go fast and see what happens in the first turn.'

"I didn't realize she was that quick off the gate," Bartlett said. "I scored her down, spoke to her a little bit, and she was right there on her toes. If I took back, they're going to go to the half slow, we're going to be in a bad spot, so we took our shot."

Bestseller Hanover was a first-up second to Queen of the Pride in their elimination race a week ago.

As for Queen of the Pride, who was wide early before settling fourth, "She threw a shoe coming by the stands and started running in on the turns," Stratton said. "She wasn't getting over the track."