Bettorhaveanother - Third Open in four weeks!

DOVER, Del.--- Bettorhaveanother won her third $25,000 Mares Open in four weeks scoring a 1:50.3 harness racing victory equaling her best winning time set two weeks ago at Dover Downs on Wednesday (March 7).

Tony Morgan was at the controls behind Bettorhaveanother sitting while Nerida Franco (Allan Davis) and Scandalicious (Tim Tetrick) battled for a :26.4 opening panel. Davis took over and maintained the lead until after turning down the lane broke stride as Bettorhaveanother, who was racing alongside, took the lead and Nerida Franco N broke stride early in the stretch. From there it was an easy 1:50.3 win for the Bettor's Delight -Katie My Girl five-year-old racing for Burke Racing and Weaver Bruscemi. Terror At Night (Mike Cole) hustled up to finish second with Apple Bottom Jeans (Vic Kirby) third in her first start since last July.

Betterhaveanother is now four wins in seven races with two seconds earning $55,375 this year. Lifetime she won her 25th and has banked $314,702.

Jeff Clark's She's A Billionair added 50-percent of the $14,500 Mares purse to her account now at $119,463 after Mike Cole notched his second win on the card steering a 1:55 victory overtaking Miss Profitability (Corey Callahan) late in the stretch. It was the first win of 2018 for the Artiscape -She's Game four-year-old.

Skats Outa The Bag (Bret Brittingham) was the show finisher.

In another $14,500 distaff event, Vic Kirby got up with Shesarocker in 1:53.3 for Mike Hill owner of the Rock N Roll Heaven -Shesa Bragn Dragon four-year-old. Berazzled (Callahan) came on to finish second with Moments Of Joy (Ross Wolfenden) third. .Stormtracker was scratched.

In a $12,000 Mares Winners Over pace, Hold It Hanover went a big trip for Eddie Davis Jr. getting to the front and keeping the lead in the lane for a 1:52.2 triumph for Claim To Fame. Mike all trains the Somebeachsomewhere -Hana Hanover mare who won her first of her four-year-old season.

Vince Copeland closed out the card guiding Goin Again, a five-year-old Dragon Again -Ain't Goin Back mare to win number-3 this meet, a 1:54.3 decision in a $12,500 Mares winners pace. Unreal (Allan Davis) was next with St. Helena (Kirby) the show horse.

A longshot early in the program is becoming customary. Winrlosedrnkdaboze and Jonathan Roberts won at 25-1 for her first win of the year for Amanda Malone. The Articulator -Hide N McSee mare, now 4, bested Controlled Chaos (Donald Davis) and Aunt Babe (Morgan) in the 1:56.4 mile.

The top pace of the week pits Sicily against Major Uptrend and Soto in the $30,000 Preferred heading a solid Thursday card.

Live racing is featured Monday through Thursday weekly with a 4: 30 p.m. post time. No live racing Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

A changing menu of fine foods is available to diners watching the races from the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races continue each day from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Dover Downs Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad