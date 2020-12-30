Day At The Track

Bettor Memories shoots the lightning lane

04:00 PM 30 Dec 2020 NZDT
Bettor Memories winning Tuesday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 29, 2020 -- Pinned inside, Bettor Memories found the Lightning Lane just in time and shot through to capture Tuesday's $16,200 harness racing Open Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

With Rock Candy surging outside and passing the leader, Wild Wild Western, it wasn't clear that Bettor Memories would find racing room soon enough.

But he was up to the task when Dave Palone urged him through the Lightning Lane, edging Rock Candy by a nose in 1:50.4.

Wild Wild Western saved show.

Ron Burke trains Bettor Memories, a 7-year-old Bettor's Delight-Allamerican Memoir gelding who now boasts a career bankroll of $709,656, for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Phillip Collura.

Burke fashioned a five-bagger on the 13-race card while Tony Hall and Palone each enjoyed a triple.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Wednesday, first post 12:45 PM. Because Wednesday is the final day of the current meeting, the 13-race program will feature mandatory payouts in the Late Pick 4 (race 10), Pick 5 (race 8), Super Hi-5 (race 13, $1,328.39 carryover) and the day's final Superfecta.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

