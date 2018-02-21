Theresademoninme makes amends

DOVER, Del. --- After breaking stride at the start of last week’s $25,000 Open Handicap trot and come back to finish third. This week Theresademoninme rebounded to score an impressive 1:53 wire-to-wire victory in the feature on Tuesday (2/20) to give driver Jonathan Roberts, trainer and co-owner Dylan Davis a training triple and owner double for the day.

The Kadaba -Totoni seven-year-old co-owned by Mike Casalino, notched his second win of 2018 and 25th lifetime raising his bankroll to $381,078 lifetime. Cutting out the fast fractions of :26.2 quarter; :55.2 half; 1:23.4 three quarters pulling away to victory. Elysium Lindy (Corey Callahan) last week’s winner closed strongly to finish second in front of Golden Son (Russell Foster).

Davis’ Honor And Serve teamed with Callahan for a 1:53.3 triumph in a $13,000 Winners-Over trot to beat Cajole Hanover (Tim Tetrick) and third place Baximum (Foster) in the secondary feature. Davis owns the Donato Hanover -Honorable Daughter six-year-old with Howard Taylor and Tom Lazzaro. It was his third win in five starts this year.

Davis’ first win came with Soulsby, Singh, Hill and VIP Internet Stables’ LMC Mass Gem, a Muscleman -Hornby Gem gelding, who overpowered seven rivals in 1;53.3 with Callahan driving. Holiday Promise (Tetrick) was next. L Dees Yoyo Ma (Steve Nason) was third.

The biggest payoff of the day came when Big Walls, a 36-shot with Montrell Teague in the bike came four-wide from way back to roll home with his first win of the campaign for owner-trainer Brit Evans. The winning time for the Big Jim -Redwalls four-year-old mare was 1:54.1. Yourlipstogodsears (Tony Morgan) and race-favorite Odysseus (Tetrick) ere second and third respectively.

BETTORHAVEANOTHER SEEKS SECOND STRAIGHT $25,000 MARES OPEN

Bettorhaveanother seeks a second straight $25,000 Mares Open, Wednesday, Feb. 21 at Dover Downs. A $17,000 and a $12,000 female pace top the undercard . Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Corey Callahan pilots Bettorhavanother for trainer Ron Burke in the week’s distaff feature. A solid group of contenders is led by Gary Ewing’s Sweet Robbie reined by At Stafford Jr. and by last season’s Horse of the Meet; Enhance Your Mind with Vic Kirby. JFE Enterprise’s Scandalicious, driven by Jonathan Roberts, has been sharp since arriving.

Tim Tetrick guides CC Racing and JoAnn Looney-King’s Newborn Sassy from post 8. Terror At night driven by Montrell Teague for Ed Maas, Arlene Paisley and Nanticoke Racing, has won three of her last five races. Valuable Art and Westluckycam complete the starters.

The sub-feature is a $18,000 Mares Winners pace .Stormtracker (Tetrick) dew the rail with Bad Lightning (Roberts) alongside. The rest of the starters are Brian and Carrie Malone’s Rosy Outlook (Tony Morgan); Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms; Roselily (Art Stafford Jr.) and Marion Beachy’s Berazzled (from outside post 8.

