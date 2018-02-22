Fastest clocking for female pacer this year

DOVER, Del. --- Temperatures in the 70s set the stage for fast races headed by Bettorhaveanother scoring the fastest clocking for a harness racing female pacer this year, 1:50.3, to win the $25,000 Mares Open at Dover Downs notching her third straight victory. Tony Morgan had three winning drives.

Driver Tony Morgan enjoyed a perfect 2-over trip before streaking home to overtake Scandalicious (Jonathan Roberts) in deep stretch to post the Bettor's Delight -Katie My Girl six-year-old lifetime mark. Ron Burke trains the winner for Weaver Bruscemi and Burke Racing Stable. She now has three wins after two seconds in five 2018 appearances while boasting $41,625 seasonal earnings. It was her 24th career win and lifted lifetime bankroll to $300,952.

Scandalicious and Sweet Bobbie (Art Stafford Jr.) engaged in a head-to-heat duel for the lead with Sweet Bobbie leading at the quarter in :25.4 and :54.1 at the half. After a 1:22 three quarters, Valuable Art (Corey Callahan) began a challenge with Bettorhaveanother right behind. In a four-horse dash down the lane Morgan's effort was good enough for a three-quarter length triumph. Scandalicious was second with Valuable Art third.

A 10-1 shot, Josh Parker and Nanticoke Racing's Bad Lightning (Roberts) overtook front-pacing Stormtracker (Tim Tetrick) nearing the wire in 1:51.3 to win the $17,000 Mares sub-feature. The Badlands Hanover -Malocchio five-year-old won for the second time in-a-row and third in her last four outings. Roselily (Stafford Jr.) finished third.

Corner Table was the longshot on the card. Off at 37-1, Stafford drove the Dragon Again -Macks Table mare now five to her first win of the year to a new lifetime record of 1:52.1 for owners Ed Gold and trainer Ben Stafford. Rollatown (Eddie Davis Jr.) was runner-up with Shesarocker (Vic Kirby) the show horse.

Tony Morgan had three winners, Jonathan Roberts, Art Stafford Jr. and Montrell Teague had two wins apiece.

CHRISTEN N, STARZNHEAVEN JOIN MAJOR UPTREND IN $27,500 OPEN

Major Uptrend, a sub-1:50 winner of his last two takes on two talented newcomers, Christen Me n and Starznheaven in the top race of the week, a $27,500 Preferred- Open/Handicap, on another standout 13-race program at Dover Downs, Thursday, Feb. 22. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

A 1:49.4 winner two weeks ago and again wire-to-wire in 1:49 last Thursday, Niss Allen and Crissman Inc.’s Major Uptrend and driver Tony Morgan return to meet Rich Polucci’s highly ranked Christen Me N, in his second start this year, with Tim Tetrick handling the reins and Starznheaven with Vic Kirby racing for Weaver Bruscemi, Karr, Emond and Burke Racing, a winner of two Meadowlands features in 2018. Reggie Hazzard and Legacy Racing’s fast finishing Sicily and Montrell Teague is among the field of seven.

A pair of $25,000-$30,000 Claiming Handicaps top the contentious undercard. In one, Dialamara makes his first start for Gary Ewing after being claimed two weeks ago. He meets Mike Casalino and Dylan Davis’ Jet Airway (Callahan), Bobby Glassmeyer’s Play The Field (Roberts); George&Tina Dennis Racing’s Imkeepnthisguy (Mike Cole) and Ron Davis’ Ideal Fashion (Morgan) in a field of nine.

In the other division, Cyclone Kiwi N (Callahan) also makes his initial start for new owner Bruce Soulsby, who claimed him in late January for $35,000 after his fifth straight victory. Arty Foster and Wanda May Saulsbury has been knocking in his last six outings. Crissy Bier and Joan Hamstead’s Im Supersonic A (Sean Bier) is fresh from a victory last time out.

Dover Downs offers a 50-cent Pick 5 wager, starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Live racing each Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. A fine and varied selection of food is available to enjoy while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races is featured daily from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad