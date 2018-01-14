Bettors, Brett Miller big winners

Keystone Wanda takes the eighth race at the Meadowlands Friday night, one of four winning drives for Brett Miller

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - After cold temperatures cancelled harness racing at the Meadowlands a week ago, Big M fans and driver Brett Miller enjoyed the unseasonable warmth in a big way as racing resumed on a rainy Friday night.

The Pick 5, which had a guaranteed pool of $125,000, ended up at just over $250,000 after adding the wager's carryover of $28,786 to the pot. Those smart enough to have the winning combination of 3-9-8-4-5 cashed a handsome $2,820.55 for a 50 cent bet.

The 20 Cent Survivor Pick 10 saw a total pool of just over $15,000, and one lucky simulcast bettor at Hazel Park in Hazel Park, Michigan, was the sole winner, taking home $12,920.56.

The Pick 4, which was guaranteed at $50,000, was another puzzle that saw big play. A total of $72,239 was poured into the pool, with those who had tickets that read 1,4-10-8-3 getting back $539.15 for the 50 cent wager.

Miller fans were rewarded to the tune of a four-win night, two of them for trainer Jenn Bongiorno.

The Brett-Bongiorno duo scored in the eighth race with Keystone Wanda, who won her second straight in a fillies and mares conditioned pace in 1:53.1 as the 3-5 public choice, before taking the 10th with Dont Stop Believin, who stopped the clock in another conditioned event for pacing females in 1:53.2 as the 3-2 favorite.

Miller also scored in the third, yet another conditioned event for pacing distaffers, guiding 7-5 chalk Casa Miasa to victory lane in 1:53.2. He also won with P L Icabod in the seventh, completing his all-favorites four-bagger with the 2-1 chance in 1:54.3.

A LITTLE MORE: Montrell Teague was behind the winner of the first race, 1-2 favorite Windsong Gorgeous, in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Pace, an event that featured African-American drivers. ... Anthony Napolitano and Marcus Miller each recorded driving doubles. ... All-source wagering totaled $2,688,976 for the 14-race card, which saw eight winning favorites. ... Racing resumes at the Big M Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations