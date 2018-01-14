Day At The Track

Bettors, Brett Miller big winners

07:19 PM 13 Jan 2018 NZDT
Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute pace Keystone Wanda, harness racing
Race 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute pace won by Windsong Gorgeous , driver Montrell Teague accepts trophy from Meadowlands racing secretary Peter Koch.
Lisa Photo
Keystone Wanda takes the eighth race at the Meadowlands Friday night, one of four winning drives for Brett Miller
Lisa Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - After cold temperatures cancelled harness racing at the Meadowlands a week ago, Big M fans and driver Brett Miller enjoyed the unseasonable warmth in a big way as racing resumed on a rainy Friday night.

The Pick 5, which had a guaranteed pool of $125,000, ended up at just over $250,000 after adding the wager's carryover of $28,786 to the pot. Those smart enough to have the winning combination of 3-9-8-4-5 cashed a handsome $2,820.55 for a 50 cent bet.

The 20 Cent Survivor Pick 10 saw a total pool of just over $15,000, and one lucky simulcast bettor at Hazel Park in Hazel Park, Michigan, was the sole winner, taking home $12,920.56.

The Pick 4, which was guaranteed at $50,000, was another puzzle that saw big play. A total of $72,239 was poured into the pool, with those who had tickets that read 1,4-10-8-3 getting back $539.15 for the 50 cent wager.

Miller fans were rewarded to the tune of a four-win night, two of them for trainer Jenn Bongiorno.

The Brett-Bongiorno duo scored in the eighth race with Keystone Wanda, who won her second straight in a fillies and mares conditioned pace in 1:53.1 as the 3-5 public choice, before taking the 10th with Dont Stop Believin, who stopped the clock in another conditioned event for pacing females in 1:53.2 as the 3-2 favorite.

Miller also scored in the third, yet another conditioned event for pacing distaffers, guiding 7-5 chalk Casa Miasa to victory lane in 1:53.2. He also won with P L Icabod in the seventh, completing his all-favorites four-bagger with the 2-1 chance in 1:54.3.

A LITTLE MORE: Montrell Teague was behind the winner of the first race, 1-2 favorite Windsong Gorgeous, in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Pace, an event that featured African-American drivers. ... Anthony Napolitano and Marcus Miller each recorded driving doubles. ... All-source wagering totaled $2,688,976 for the 14-race card, which saw eight winning favorites. ... Racing resumes at the Big M Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations

