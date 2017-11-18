A strong Blooded Horse Sale

Led by a powerful harness racing consignment from Walnut Hall Ltd, the 70th Annual Blooded Horse Sale held Nov 13-16 in Delaware, OH, was the strongest in its history. The sale opened with black type yearlings on Monday followed by racing and breeding stock the other three days. Yearlings, racehorses and breeding stock proved to be in high demand across the board.

Walnut Hall Ltd brought an 8-horse consignment led by the sale topping mares Debbie Hall and Danica Hall at $120,000 and $115,000 respectively. Danica Hall, a fast stakes winning daughter of

Danica Hall in foal to Cantab Hall , was purchased by Andrew Wengerd of Middlefield OH, and Grand Circuit winning Debbie Hall, already the dam of an Ontario champion and in foal to Muscle Hill , was purchased by Dunroven Stud. Walnut Hall also consigned the two $65,000 sale topping weanlings with the Donato Hanover son of Grand Circuit winning Ma Chere Hall going to James Kunkel of MA and the Kadabra son of Danica Hall secured by Dan Kuhns and Bob Farmwald of Kentucky.

The yearlings were led by a McArdle first colt from stakes winning Chica Hanover for $45,000. Consigned by Abby Stables, the strikingly handsome individual was purchased by Kelley O'Donnell of Ohio. Sam Beegle got the nod at $31,000 for the popular Captaintreacherous son out of Good News Lady consigned by Emerald Highlands Farm. Dragon Again was well represented by the colt Forum's Diamond from Spring Haven Farm that was purchased by Scott Cox for $30,000 and a colt out of the fast Mississippi River for $25,000 by Mark Evers from Emerald Highlands Farm.

Indiana breds dominated the top end of the racehorses. That group was led by the Indiana Sires Stakes winning Rockin Serena from the Eash Racing consignment. The 3-year-old daughter of Rockin Image was purchased by Emerald Highlands Farm to breed to Fear The Dragon . Eash Racing also consigned the upper level conditioned pacer Undertaker and ultra-consistent trotter ER Ben that were both purchased by Rene Allard for $45,000 and $42,000 respectively. A pair of Indiana breds from Eleven Star Stables created spirited bidding, as well. Sires stakes winner Bluebird Pacific brought $45,000 from Jeff Cullipher and winning $40,000 claiming pacer Freedomformysoul was purchased by Herman Hagerman for $43,000.

"We sure appreciated Walnut Hall Ltd bringing such a nice consignment," said sale manager Jerry Haws.

"However, we had a lot of good consignments, and even without the Walnut Hall horses, it was the best Blooded Horse Sale in our 70 year history."

View complete sale results at bloodedhorse.com. The next sale is February 12-13. Entries close in early January and can be made online.

Dot Morgan

Executive Director

New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program