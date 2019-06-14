Handle reaches $3 million for 10th time

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - When it comes to the magic $3 million handle mark, Saturday (June 8) night harness racing at the Meadowlands was a perfect 10.

Wagering at the industry's handle leader went past the $3-million mark for the 10th time in 2019, as after betting from all sources were tallied, the $3,205,559 pushed through the windows represented the third-highest single-card total of the year.

Wagering got a big boost from the 50-Cent Pick-5, which had a carryover for only the third time at the meeting. A total of $177,835 in 'new' money was put in play, creating a total pool of $208,763.

Favorites failed in every leg of the wager, which was to the benefit of two shrewd handicappers - one wagering into the Elite Turf Club hub and the other in the Catskills - in a big way, as the two tickets with the correct combination of 5-2-6-2-6 were worth $72,149. Those who went 4-for-5 collected the consolation payout of $371.

Much of why the Big M is so popular with bettors are its big fields and low percentage of winning favorites (currently, Meadowlands chalks score 38 percent of the time). Unpredictability was all that anyone could count on Saturday, as post-time choices lost the first eight races on the program before the last five hit the winner's circle.

The 50-Cent Pick-4 pool was a predictably enticing $107,357, but after driver Corey Callahan won each race during the sequence - at odds of 7-2, 2-5, 4-5 and 4-5 - the payoff was a mere $27.65.

Callahan was red-hot last weekend, winning three times on Friday before hitting victory lane six more times Saturday.

The fifth race 20-Cent Jackpot Super High-Five pot continues to swell, as players will have a carryover of $102,608 to shoot for Friday night.

Also on Friday will be the next edition of the 20-Cent Can-Am Pick-4. Last week, those who included a $30 winner in the first leg of the bet and went on to cash, collected $452. Those who played $1 tickets walked away with $2,263 of the total pool of $50,776.

Free program pages for the Friday night 20-Cent Can-Am Pick-4 (along with expert selections) as well as the 50-Cent Pick-4 (Friday and Saturday) are available by going to www.ustrotting.com and www.playmeadowlands.com. Both bets have a low 15 percent takeout.

TOP COLTS AT THE 'HAWK:

The road to the Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace goes through Ontario's Woodbine Mohawk Park Saturday night when 10 talented 3-year-olds pacers head to the starting gate for the $1 million North America Cup.

Elimination winners Bettor's Wish (4-1 on the morning line) and Workin Ona Mystery (2-1) take on Captain Crunch (5-2), who broke in the first turn after seeing a shadow in his elim last week.

The 36th edition of The Cup has a post time of 10:14 p.m. and you can watch and wager on all of the action at the Big M.

TETRICK'S TIOGA TRIPLE:

Tim Tetrick was the dominant driving force last Sunday (June 9) when the Graduate Series for 4-year-olds made a stop at Tioga Downs.

Tetrick, who recently became the 10th driver in history to record 11,000 career wins, swept the two pacing events, scoring with The Downtown Bus in 1:48.2 at odds of 11-1 while defeating 2-1 Courtly Choice by a nose. Lather Up, the 6-5 favorite, was third.

Then, Backstreet Shadow scored at 4-1 in 1:49.1 as 4-5 favorite Thinkbig Dreambig struggled after going first-over and finished fifth.

Crystal Fashion scored in the second of two trotting events at 5-2 in 1:53.3 to give Tetrick his three-bagger. Dave Miller prevented a clean Tetrick sweep by taking the first trot with Custom Cantab at 8-5 in 1:52.4. Tetrick was third with Mississippi Storm at 8-1.

The fourth and final Graduate leg takes place at the Meadowlands on June 28 with the July 6 finals also to be contested at the East Rutherford mile oval.

COUNTRY IN THE CITY:

Come on out to the Meadowlands on Saturday (June 15) when the multi-platinum country music dynamic duo Thompson Square bring their marvelous vocal blends to racing fans.

The husband and wife team of Keifer and Shawna Thompson are offering up some fresh music with their third studio album, Masterpiece.

Doors open for the show at 2:30 p.m. with the Jason Wicks Band up first at 4 p.m., to be followed by the headliners at 6 p.m.

Live racing begins at 7:15 p.m. as Lauren Davidson takes the stage.

WIENER TAKES ALL:

The second annual "Wiener Dog Derby" will take place at the Big M on Saturday (June 22).

It's free to attend with free parking, and the action gets underway at 6:45 p.m.

The races are open to the first 80 entrants by June 15. There is $1,600 in prize money up for grabs.

Be aware that the only dogs allowed at the track will be dachshunds and all canines must be currently licensed and up to date on all shots, including a rabies vaccination.

For complete rules and entry form, go to http://playmeadowlands.com/uploadedFiles/wiener%20racing_sign%20up%20sheet(1).pdf

HORSEPLAY CAR GIVEAWAY:

Every live race night from now until Aug. 2, you could win a brand-new Toyota C-HR by participating in the Big M's "Horseplay Giveaway".

Just grab a free toy horse at the Players Club Desk or official Horseplay table and if you can throw your horse into a moving car at the conclusion of the sixth race, it will give you a chance at winning a $100 betting voucher and put you in the drawing for the C-HR.

In addition, for each horse that makes it into the car, the Meadowlands will donate $10 to a designated monthly charity. The drawing for the car will take place on Aug. 2, and to win, one must be present.

NBA FINALS AT FANDUEL:

The FanDuel Sportsbook is the place to watch and wager on the NBA Finals, where the defending champion Golden State Warriors trail the Toronto Raptors three games to two.

Game 6 of the series takes place tonight (Thursday, June 13) at 9 p.m. If necessary, Game 7 is slated for Sunday (June 16) at 8 p.m.

The FanDuel Sportsbook offers plenty of comfortable seating with a full-service bar and plenty of tasty food choices.

